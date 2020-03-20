On my way into work on Monday, I heard a couple of heartwarming stories on the radio.
One was of a woman who took to writing elderly people in nursing homes who are no longer allowed visitors while the state does its best to limit the impact of COVID-19 on Minnesotans. The other was of men and women who have taken to running errands for people who are self-quarantined to protect their vulnerable lives.
Upon arrival at work, I looked again at an email of an Elk River family whose kids were going to pick up trash in their neighborhood with their extra time afforded by the closing of their respective schools.
These are the types of stories I hope Elk Riverites and the people of this great state will be remembered for long after COVID-19 has been successfully brought to a resolution. To help spur that, we at the Star News have started a series called “The Best of Us.” It could be frequent, or it could be infrequent, depending on how people respond to it. Generally, it will be designed to highlight how people are helping people get through this difficult stretch in our lives. We don’t know how it will turn out, but there are things we can control and things we can’t.
Things like staying home when you’re sick and keeping your social distances are some of them. So are the ways we treat other people in our lives, be they loved ones or strangers, and the way we care for the world around us. We can choose consideration over selfishness. We can help other people or only ourselves.
Many of us run our lives at warp speed. The question before us is what will we do with these extra little pockets of time we find ourselves having while things around us continue to shut down.
Will we set our phones down at all? Will we spend more time with our kids? Will date night happen? Will we choose to help someone?
Will we carve out some quiet time for thoughtful reflection? Will we find ways to be more active? Will we return to regular family dinners?
Will each of us be the best version our ourselves?
Or will the added stress bring out the worst in us? I pray not.
When you do see these tough times bring out the “best in us” in the coming days and weeks, let us know at the Star News. We’d like to write about it. — Jim Boyle, editor
