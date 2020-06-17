The coronavirus pandemic has definitely put Minnesota youth sports programs on hold this spring, but with summer arriving soon, there is hope on the horizon.
Minnesota American Legion Baseball has canceled its summer season, however, teams of Legion-age players (16-19) began training June 1 in anticipation of playing games later this month.
Maris Blanchard of Wayzata said his Legion I team has reorganized under the name Wayzata Independent 19U. The Legion II team and the Junior Legion team have also been renamed.
“We kept it simple,” Blanchard said. “The Legion teams have always been part of the Wayzata Baseball Association.”
This year’s Independent 19U team is one of the most experienced groups Wayzata has ever put on the field, Blanchard noted.
“We have 13 players, who have either played college baseball already or will begin playing next season,” he said.
Returnees from last year’s Wayzata Legion powerhouse include four men who played in college this spring - Blake Ask (Northern State), Brennan Albert (University of Sioux Falls), Brandan Brolin (University of Minnesota-Duluth club team) and Sam Peterson (Itasca Community College). Also back from last year’s team are three players who have signed to play baseball for Upper Midwest schools for next season - Josh Gullickson (Winona State), Connor Fletcher (Concordia-St. Paul) and Blake Gulden (Century College).
“We’re a senior-heavy team,” said Blanchard, the grandson of former New York Yankee Johnny Blanchard. “In addition to the seven players from last year’s team, we have 10 new players. At the end of last year, we were very excited for this season because we knew we would have an experienced team.”
Blanchard said the first game for the 19U team is scheduled for Monday, June 22, but for that to happen, Gov. Tim Walz would have to relax his prohibition on outdoor sports contests.
“We plan to go up to Fargo for their big tournament the last week of June,” Blanchard said. “We always look forward to playing in the Delano [Stars & Stripes] Tournament during the Fourth of July week, but they’ve canceled it. Our guys are really disappointed.”
One of the pitfalls of Wayzata’s preseason practices was that Gov. Walz had limited sports gatherings of this sort to 10 people. On the three Wayzata Independent teams there are more than 40 players.
“That makes it a long day for the coaches,” Blanchard said. “But we are able to keep the players engaged. Many of them have been working out on their own. I know some of them have been hitting into nets in their garages. You have to be creative at a time like this.”
While the Wayzata boys are eager to play, so are their rivals from the other South Hennepin Legion League communities - Chanhassen, Chaska, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Excelsior and Waconia.
Excelsior general manager Jim Peck is planning to host a 16-team invitational later this summer that will feature those South Hennepin teams. However, Peck had to cancel the 96-team Gopher Classic tourney that Wayzata won last summer.
“For our 19U team, we have right around 32 games scheduled,” Blanchard said. “It has been a little bit slower scheduling games for the other two teams, but we’re just shy of 20 games for both of them.”
As the Wayzata teams continue to practice, they are waiting to hear the magic words: “Play Ball!”
