by Jim Boyle
Editor
Scott and Tammy Alickson along with Camron L’Heureux became the proud new owners of the Olde Main Eatery on Feb. 21.
The state shut the dining area of the restaurant down less than a month later on March 17 due to COVID-19, limiting kitchen operations to curbside service.
Faced with their first major setback, the Alicksons and L’Heureux locked the front door to their normally brisk restaurant business and committed to doing the best it can with a curbside pickup operation.
They’re also making improvements to the front of the house, trying to make the best of a tough situation. A huge curtain separates the front and back.
“We’re renovating the front of the business, and planning to keep the kitchen in the back going as long as we can and get food out to people as long as they want it,” L”Heureux said.
The eatery has a lot of loyal customers, and a lot of Elk River’s business gets done over breakfast and lunch on weekdays during normal week of business and families make up a good share of the business on weekends. The last few weeks the business has been noticeably slower, and offering curbside pick up is not ideal.
The ownership trio, however, got an emotional and financial lift on the morning of Saturday, March 21, when the phone started lighting up like a Christmas tree. There was a common thread among many of the callers. They either previously worked at the restaurant or were friends of the Alicksons or L’Heureux who all live in Princeton.
The ring leader was a former employee of the former owners, Jen and Greg Ashfeld, who worked with Tammy Alickson, 48. She wanted to show her friend and the rest of the new ownership team that their customers have their back.
They assembled a group of hungry families Saturday morning to descend on downtown Elk River. They talked of bringing lawn chairs and fanning out in acceptable social distances within the parking lot behind the eatery where they would order, connect with friends and wait for breakfasts of French toast and other popular menu items.
Eventually Jen Alickson came out to check on the group. Judging from her smile, she had figured out what was going on long before coming out.
She went back in and gathered herself before fielding more orders and bringing out the meals and receipts. Eventually, the group gathered for some pictures.
“They all know me so well, they tried to make me cry,” Tammy Alickson said once she was back in the kitchen.
She held her composure, though, and the mood in the kitchen was upbeat as orders continued to come in at a good pace. The group visit was a welcome boost to morale after a long week for new owners and Scott and Tammy Alickson’s daughter Kristen Alickson who also doubles as L’Heureux’s girlfriend and an employee at the Olde Main.
“It really means a lot to us,” Camron said. “It makes us feel a lot better with all this crazy stuff going on.”
Curbside pickup started on Wednesday, March 18 and runs from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Payments are required over the phone with credit/debit cards only. Pickups are done in the parking lot entrance and not in front of the restaurant located at 313 Jackson Avenue Northwest in Elk River, MN 55330.
Delivery may be available upon request within the city limits of Elk River. To place an order call the main line at 763-241-8113 or Tammy at 763-286-4004.
Tammy is the sister of Jen Ashfeld, who is the owner and operator of Cornerstone Cafe and Catering Co. in Monticello, 154 West Broadway, P.O. Box 535, Monticello, MN 55362.
