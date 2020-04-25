by Jim Boyle
Editor
A lot has happened since talks involving the improvement of Sherburne County Road 12 began a few years ago.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation committed $157 million to turn Highway 169 into a freeway through Elk River.
Sherburne County authorized a financial commitment between the county and MnDOT for improvements to the intersections of Sherburne County Road 13 at County Road 12 and at County Road 13 at Line Avenue.
Between the city and the state, the plans for Line Avenue have been made and changed more than once with the current plan of someday capping the roadway used as a shortcut.
Spectrum High School has further developed its athletic fields complex along 181st Avenue and County Road 12 and will soon include an outdoor hockey rink for the community.
Hillside Park has continued to serve as a magnet to mountain bike enthusiasts from near and far.
And the city of Elk River has continued its push for trails to connect pedestrians, runners, bicyclists and Rollerbladers alike with the city’s parks, other trails and its neighborhoods.
City officials and residents have been plugged into the talks about the safety of the roadway, traffic calming efforts and access in and out of neighborhoods, parks and the two nearby highways not to mention the future freeway and Anoka County.
Elk River City Council members were all ready for their April 20 work session to get an update about how Sherburne County might better accommodate their interests in the roadway.
Dave Roedel, Sherburne County’s assistant public works director since April 2017, walked council members through a $7.7 million project proposal.
The discussion of the project started as expected about the particulars of the project, like where the roundabout was proposed and why it wasn’t going somewhere else and how people would get in and out of Hillside Park.
But then the conversation turned to the issue of project costs.
“The bigger issue — the elephant in the room — is the email you sent Friday that you want the city to pay $1.2 million for this project,” Elk River Mayor John Dietz said. “We were never made aware of that. I don’t know where we’re going to get the money to contribute.”
Dietz said city officials were only aware of being on the hook for signal lights.
Roedel said the project has been in planning for several years, and the county has been working closely with the city’s engineering department and has shared cost participation guidelines with staff, and unfortunately, the county’s consultant was unable to get an estimate until late last week.
“That’s when we got the estimate,” said Roedel, who said he also thought the costs of the project were high.
“It’s way higher than we had budgeted,” he said. “In fact, we’re going to use all of our state aid funds plus come up with a couple million out of our pocket.”
Sherburne County’s share at this point is $6.6 million, Roedel said.
“This project is extremely important in terms of safe mobility of traffic across from Elk River into Anoka. It’s one project of many that are important in the overall mobility of traffic in Sherburne County,” he said.
Roedel said the project is listed as the first in cue for 2020 construction. He mentioned the treatment of Line Avenue will be one of the next projects.
“Right after that would be the 169 projects,” Roedel said.
Elk River Public Works Director and Chief Engineer Justin Femrite said when Elk River went into its capital improvement plan process last year the city carried an item in the budget for the signal system.
“I don’t know when the planning efforts all started on this,” Femrite said. “I think staff came to learn late last fall or early winter how large of a project this was going to be from a standpoint of a full reconstruction.”
Just exactly when the county’s cost participation policy applied to the County Road 12 project was not clear at the meeting, and Femrite said those guidelines have not been in existence for that long.
“I don’t know that Sherburne County has done any projects in Elk River that follow that particular guideline,” Femrite said. “It’s not our policy. We don’t have (this project) programmed right now in pavement management fund or state aid fund. We have both of those programs to hopefully meet our needs on the 169 project.”
Femrite said that project is considered 100 percent MnDOT, but “we’re not finalized on that yet; we have some big-ticket items in the next five years that will tax a lot of our funds as well.”
County Road 13 and Line Avenue is one of them, Femrite said, pointing to the cul-de-sac project at Line Avenue that will stop people from using Line Avenue as a cut-through and force motorists down to what is now a four-way stop at county roads 12 and 13, which is proposed to be a signalized intersection in the County Road 12 project.
The timing of those two projects is not known.
The 169 design plan, however, is also a factor.
“I don’t have clarity on when that disconnection (of Line Avenue to County Road 13) should happen,” Femrite said. “It could be before the first phase of the Highway 169 redesign, between phase one or two or after it’s completely done. It’s difficult to answer that.”
Council Members Garrett Christianson, Jennifer Wagner, Matt Westgaard and Nate Ovall all echoed Dietz’s concern that the city is not in a position to pay $1.2 million on the County Road 12 project when it hasn’t been programmed in its budget plan.
“I understand that’s a whole major project for you,” Roedel said of the cost participation, noting it could be possible to spread the payback over a few years.
Roedel said the project started out as a pavement rehabilitation project and it quickly morphed into a safety improvement project.
“We heard from so many people concerned with speed,” he said, noting that those concerns don’t arise out of a lack of police presence.
“Your police department is doing a phenomenal job with enforcement,” he said. “The police certainly can’t be out there all the time. People getting rear-ended on a four-lane road. It has to be distracted driving.”
Roedel said police have made 600 traffic stops out there in a year and issued 300 tickets, and speeding is still an issue.
To address safety, the County Road 12 proposal includes a raised median concept that allows left and right turning vehicles to be out of the through lane of traffic for improved safety.
“The costs are high,” Roedel said. “Significantly higher than we anticipated and accounted for. We’re hoping with oil prices and with concrete pricing, we can get some better bids.
“(This project) fits with what we believe is necessary with all the projects going on that we would like to continue to move forward.”
Dietz asked Wagner, who lives out in this part of town, what she thought.
“I was hoping for a roundabout at Trout Brook Parkway for a couple of reasons,” she said. “That would alleviate right-in, right-out issues at Hillside.
“The big goal was having trails on both sides of the road, but I can’t get them over to them unless I walk a mile in either direction to cross the road. I understand your explanation of the larger roundabout at Trout Brook given the extra lanes. It’s a concern I have had and still have.”
The County Road 12 plan calls for a roundabout at Johnson Street, which is across from the Spectrum High School athletic field complex.
Roedel explained the benefit of it being there is it solves quite a few issues with the Spectrum students and athletes as well as the neighborhood that might want to use the outdoor rink or fields. There’s also more room to work with and a willing partner in Spectrum that keeps the county from having to look at costlier acquisitions of land or homes.
In the case of Trout Brook Parkway, a significant swath of someone’s land would be needed, and the state shies away from four-lane roundabouts.
A roundabout was also considered at Nixon Street, but that would have required costly acquisition of up to three homes.
The roundabout at Johnson Street will likely have critics, and Hillside Park mountain bikers and trail users might have concerns about getting around.
For instance, people exiting Hillside Park who want to go to Highway 169 will have to make a right turn onto County Road 12 and then make a U-turn at Trout Brook Parkway where some additional radius has been added, or they can go farther to the east to the roundabout at Johnson Street to begin coming back to the west.
Someone coming from Anoka County to Hillside Park will be able to make a U-turn at Tyler Drive or go to what is proposed to be a signalized intersection at County Road 13.
Mention of the intersection at Sherburne County Roads 12 and 13 brought the discussion back to cost.
“If my memory serves me correct, I thought our portion was the two legs of the stoplight,” Wagner said. “Hearing today that it’s $1.2 million, it’s kind of a bad time. How does that work? We don’t have that budgeted.”
“It is a large number,” Roedel said. “The unfortunate thing is it’s part of our approved cost participation policy.
“I’m not going to say if that has been shared at council or not evidently. Originally there was a standalone project at Twin Lakes Road and CSAH 12.
“Once we found a safety issue and a pavement rehabilitation issue, we pushed this up further into our schedule.”
A lot of time was spent by the consultant looking at the crossing at the Spectrum fields.
“We looked at a signal, and a 15 mph roundabout would be the safest option,” Roedel said. “I don’t have a great answer on what your expectations were. I wasn’t part of that conversation.”
Roedel reiterated they’re going to have to go into the negative at the county for a while to be able to get this project to happen.
Ovall said he’d be curious to review the cost-sharing plan, the communication model and the notice provisions that are in there.
“This is a big toe-stubber,” he said.
Christianson said $1.2 million is a few years of raising money, and that it’s tough to think of going to taxpayers to ask for that without any communication, preparation or planning.
Ovall said it seems kinds of arbitrary that the timeline got accelerated or the scope got increased without any impact analysis in the corresponding timeline that they’re accustomed to.
“It seems like it was missed,” Ovall said.
Westgaard agreed and said the city might have advised the county differently had they known the project was being accelerated and expanded.
Roedel said the roadway is 20 years old, and it was always going to be a reconstruction project.
Dietz asked if there could be some negotiations, or is it black and white.
Roedel said the policy is black and white, but in terms of timelines they’re looking at a multi-year payback. He also said it’s his hope the city’s share will come in closer to $800,000 once it’s bid out.
Wagner lamented the city doesn’t have more say or control over the speed limits.
Dietz asked if the county could borrow against its future state aid, and the answer is ‘yes’ but that approach simply kicks the can down the road, Roedel said, later adding it’s part of a succession of projects in preparation of the 169 projects and there are also two projects on Highway 10 coming that will push traffic onto County Road 12.
Roedel estimated the project design is 75% complete and quickly moving toward 100% complete. He said the geometrics won’t change, and the county has reached out to the public about the right-of-way acquisition in a world predicated on social distancing.
“We might be meeting people out in their driveway,” Roedel said.
Dietz, with the support of his fellow council members, advised Roedel to go back to the County Board and tell them the city is not very happy and at this point, the city does not have money for it.
The Elk River Park and Recreation Commission will hear about the project at its May 13 meeting, and the matter will be back before the City Council on May 18.
The issue did not come up at the April 21 Sherburne County Board meeting, but it could come up at the board’s first meeting in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.