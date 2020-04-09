When Maya Mor puts her energy into a cause, it seems that success is sure to follow.
The Minnetonka ninth-grader is combatting the COVID-19 pandemic by organizing the Stronger Together Virtual 5K running/walking event for residents of Minnesota and beyond. Her goal is to raise $5,000 for the Twin Cities United Way, with proceeds going to the COVID-19 response and recovery fund. The good news is that as of April 7, fund-raising was almost halfway to that goal.
“We had our biggest day of donations today [April 7] with $690,” Mor said. “People from all over the state are signing up for the 5K. And we have people from other states, even one from California.”
Mor said she plans to run her virtual 5K on Saturday, April 18, hopefully at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista, which is home to many high school cross country meets.
“I kind of want to go back there,” Mor said. Gale Woods is a hilly, challenging course, but that’s fine with her.
The 18th is the day that runners should target for entering results, however, Mor said they can do it before then, as well.
She regards the virtual 5K as more of “a fun run” than a highly competitive event.
“During this pandemic, when many of us feel rather isolated, helpless and scared, running can provide an escape for anybody,” Mor said.
She has sent an email to 150 high school coaches regarding the virtual 5K.
“We have had the biggest response from Wayzata, Maple Grove and St. Paul,” she said.
The race is open to young and old, and it is not for elite runners only.
“Hopefully, there are going to be some bright sunny days this next week,” Mor said.
As she prepares for her 5K run, Mor is doing schoolwork from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekday, while also lining up partnerships for the virtual 5K. Recently, she added restaurants Nautical Bowl and Crisp and Green to the list of partners, along with Dunn Brothers Coffee, personal trainer Kelsey Ellis and massage practitioner Kristine Kilian.
Mor is working on a prize drawing in conjunction with the race, with the partners contributing the prizes.
In addition to building the list of runners and recruiting partners, Mor has designed a logo for the event and is working on race bibs, as well.
For the next week, residents might see her on the running trails in Minnetonka - sometimes running alone, with respect for social distancing, and sometimes with her dog Tucker - another runner who has been kept inside during Minnesota’s state-wide Stay at Home Campaign.
Virtual 5K Entry
To enter the Stronger Together Virtual 5K event, visit the website: stronger-together-virtual-5k.square.site. Participants are encouraged to submit their results by Saturday, April 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.