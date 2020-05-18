With the COVID-19 pandemic holding Minnesota athletes of all ages indoors during the month of May, adult softball players in Edina are anxious to get the season underway at Van Valkenburg Park.
“I would definitely be comfortable starting in June,” said Jack Tornquist, who manages The Hilltop team in the Monday Doubleheader League. “The only factor I see that could be a concern would be the dugouts. I am confident most players would be fine not even using them and spreading out behind the fence and down the foul lines. That would eliminate touch points in the dugouts.”
The Hilltop is one of the teams behind starting the season as soon as possible.
“Not one teammate has voiced a concern about playing,” Tornquist said. “But quite the opposite, they are reaching out to see when we can get started. We have all had enough experience with social distancing to continue to do it at the ballpark. Golf courses have already led the way and are proving it can be done.”
Paul Manley, who plays for C-Side in the Edina 35 & Over League on Wednesday nights, said, “Our team is comfortable playing in June or July, and at this time, we don’t have anyone on our team who has stated he won’t play this year. This will be our tenth year in the league, and over the years we have formed good friendships that have continued off the diamond, as well. We look forward to each Wednesday night, playing a game of softball ,followed by some socializing with a cold beverage and hot grill. We hope that this summer our Wednesdays playing at Van Valkenburg will continue.”
Jay Higgins, player-coach of the New Look Concrete team in the Monday Doubleheader League, said, “I would be comfortable starting softball in June or July and think it can be done with some minor adjustments to stay safe, such as: 1. Limiting or prohibiting fans, as well as pre- or post-game gatherings, 2. Spreading out the distance in dugouts by bringing in picnic tables as extensions of the dugouts, and 3. Spacing out the catcher and umpire behind the plate - to name a few.”
Higgins added that New Look Concrete, a team of Edina High graduates, is gung-ho to play ball. “No players have expressed concerns about playing on my team, and I believe in a thoughtful and measured approach to be allowed to play. With lack of activities and sports in the current environment, participants will enjoy and appreciate their time around the diamond with friends and colleagues more now that perhaps ever before.”
Tiffany Bushland, recreation supervisor for the City of Edina, said most Edina adult softball teams registered before the pandemic was declared in March.
“My goal is to have some sort of season,” she said. “I can foresee blending the season into the fall if necessary. As soon as we get the signal from Gov. [Tim] Walz, we will be ready. We have a good crew of players in all of our adult leagues, and I am surprised how patient they are.”
From the city’s standpoint, safety is of paramount concern, with the high number of teams and fans that the Edina adult softball leagues attract.
“Our job is to get people together to have fun,” said Bushland, who is in her fourth year as recreation supervisor.
The only Edina adult softball league that is currently full is Thursday Night Co-Rec. There are limited openings in Men’s 35 & Over and the Thursday Night Single-Game Leagues. And there is one spot left in the Monday Doubleheader League.
“It is rare when we have an opening in the Monday League,” said Bushland, who currently has 11 teams registered for Mondays.
While softball registration appears to be unaffected by COVID-19, Bushland said adult kickball registration has not kept pace.
“Most of the kickball teams are neighborhood teams or teams of co-workers,” Bushland said. “Because of the Stay Home Order and more people working from home, kickball has taken a hit. We will do a promo to try to fill the league.”
