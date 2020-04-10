Social distancing, avoidance of play structures being urged

by Jim Boyle
Editor
Facebook pages from Elk River, Zimmerman and elsewhere have been blowing up of late with concerns over group play in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cities and local police departments have been trying to educate the public about the dangers of using play structures, which can easily retain the virus for three to five days. They have also been reminding folks of social distancing guidelines.
This past weekend Elk River Police Department officers encountered several instances of “group play” at city parks and they posted a photo on Facebook to illustrate the pick-up basketball games and such that can contribute to the spread of the coronavirus, putting elderly people and people with compromised immune systems at greater risk.
“While Governor Walz’s ‘Stay at Home’ order encourages people to utilize parks and trails during this time, ignoring social distancing practices only furthers the potential spread of COVID-19,” the police department posted.
Elk River officers have focused their efforts on educating residents about social distancing guidelines in hopes of achieving voluntary compliance, though an intentional violation is technically a misdemeanor offense.
“We recognize the need for people to take advantage of all the outdoor opportunities offered in Elk River; however, we need to do so in a safe way as we all work together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” the post stated.
Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen told the Star News that although they understand that there are many opinions on this topic, Elk River officers are educating the public and not issuing citations.
“It is in the best interest of every citizen to adhere to the recommendations with regards to social distancing, but we are taking a soft approach to the subject,” the chief said.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz reported at the April 6 Elk River City Council meeting he fielded a call from Channel 5 News after someone complained about playgrounds being closed in Elk River, pointing to signs city officials posted after the governor issued executive order 20-20.
“We don’t want kids to be touching swing handles (and such),” Dietz said.
Other cities like Ramsey have used different wording, encouraging residents to stay off of equipment, Dietz said.
City Administrator Cal Portner said under the order cities have the discretion to close playgrounds. He said city officials have considered other approaches like using snow fence or caution tape. He said the bottom line is they’re seeking voluntary compliance.
Zimmerman Mayor Nick Stay reported on April 6 he was being overwhelmed with calls from concerned citizens about large groups of kids on courts and in parks.
“No matter what we do there are people who are going to take this order seriously and people who don’t. We have to try and educate people,” one city official said.
Stay said he understands a healthy lifestyle is the best lifestyle, and called for people to practice social distancing and to stay off playground equipment.
“It’s going to be on their conscience (if they get sick) and live with the fact they may be getting other people sick,” another official said.
If a dispute persists, there is a state hotline people can call for stay-at-home order violations at 651-793-3746.
