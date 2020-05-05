Sherburne County Administrator Bruce Messelt announced at the start of the May 5 meeting that the county has had its first COVID-19-related death on May 4. More details will follow during the county's regular COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and county response report.
Sherburne County has had its first COVID-19-related death
