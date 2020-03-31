Sherburne County has eight lab confirmed COVID-19 cases

by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Minnesota Department of Health situation update on the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) shows that Sherburne County now has eight confirmed cases.
Amanda Larson, the community health services administrator for Sherburne County, reported today that of the eight cases:
•Two of them are or have been hospitalized and there have been zero deaths
•three were travel related
•two are health care workers
•three have confirmed community transmission
County officials are not at liberty to say what city the people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 live. That and other identifying information is protected by law.
There have been about 8,104 completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab. It’s also important to note that officials do not get information on all cases of COVID-10 — only the lab confirmed cases. It’s estimated that number tops 11,600, which would mean that nearly 20,000 Minnesotans have been tested.
“People need to assume that COVID is in every community and to take necessary precautionary measures,” Larson said.
As of March 31, there have been 629 positive tests in Minnesota among the 8,104 MDH lab confirmed cases. The number of patients who no longer need to be isolated is 288.
There have been 11 deaths across Minnesota. Total cases requiring hospitalization total 112, and as of today there are 56 of them still hospitalized. Twenty-six of those hospitalized are in an ICU.
Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020.
MDH also reminds people not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so the state’s numbers are not a representative of the total number of people in the state or Sherburne County who have or have had COVID-19.
Minnesotans are now in the fourth day of the Stay at Home order by Gov. Tim Walz.
Larson said the purpose of staying at home and social distancing is to slow the spread and give health care more time to prep for the medical surge when it hits.
“This is critical in order to slow the infection rate, helping to equip those on the front lines to have the necessary equipment, time, and resources,” Larson said.
For those that are considered essential workers, universal precautions are still needed
People should assume that any fever and/or respiratory symptoms are COVID-19 and to follow MDH guidelines for isolation and quarantine. For more information, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/basics.html.
If someone has symptoms of a respiratory disease (these include fever, coughing, muscle aches, sore throat, and headache), they should stay home for at least 7 days, and for 3 days with no fever (and no fever-reducing medicines) and improvement of respiratory symptoms — whichever is longer.
In other words, if you have a fever and coughing for 4 days, you need to stay home 3 more days with no fever for a total of 7 days. Or, if you have a fever and coughing for 5 days, you need to stay home 3 more days with no fever for a total of 8 days.
