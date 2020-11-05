Due to the fast rising COVID-19 rates within Washington County, the Stillwater Area Public Schools Board of Directors changed the district’s learning model to online education for middle and high school students.
Following an hours-long discussion at the board meeting on Nov. 5, members voted 5–2 in favor of moving secondary education students to distance learning.
School board members Bill Gilles and Tina Riehle voted against the change.
“This is nuts,” Gilles said. “Schools should not be the first thing we close.”
Government should be closing bars and college dorm rooms first, he said.
Gilles argued that students are much safer in schools than anywhere else in the county.
While learning model will move online, athletics and activities will keep operating as scheduled continuing to follow Minnesota State High School League safety guidelines.
There also a few exceptions for some special education students who remain in hybrid learning.
Interim Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt told the SAPS Board during its meeting on Oct. 22, that the COVID-19 case rate was 32.65 positive cases per 10,000 people over the previous 2-week period.
At the meeting on Nov. 5, Lansfeldt said the rate had risen to more than 58. The recommendation from the Minnesota Department of Education is to have all learners move to distance learning when the number rises above 50.
“Within our county … we expect our rates to continue to go up,” Lansfeldt said.
Lansfeldt noted that MDE recommendations was only one aspect to consider when making a decision.
The first day of distance learning will start on Nov. 16.
During public comments, SCEA union president Josiah Hill and Stillwater Area School teacher, urged the board to vote for to change the learning model to distance — especially for secondary students.
“We must follow the guidance of our medical experts, not just the voices who are the loudest,” Hill said.
The board had scheduled a vote to move its meetings to a physical location, but in light of the increasing COVID rates, the board voted 6-1 to keep meeting online. There was no discussion about moving to a in-person board meeting location.
Gilles was the sole dissenting vote.
For more details, see the Friday, Nov. 13, print edition of The Gazette.
