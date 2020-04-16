Public comment taken at virtual meetings

The Elk River Area School Board has moved all of its regular meetings to an electronic format, and will continue to record meetings and offer a public forum at each meeting as well, Superintendent Dan Bittman said.
“Although school districts are not required to record meetings or allow public forums at every board meeting, we will continue to do both things as a matter of transparency and a mark of how we value communications,” Bittman said.
Anyone who wants to address the School Board during an open forum can send an email to schoolboardemails@isd728.org by noon on the day of the meeting. The emails will be read into the record. The next regular meeting will be on April 27.
The authors of these emails are advised to put “Public Comment” and the date of the meeting in the subject line.
Please write your comments as you would like them to be summarized and/or read. Include your name, address and phone number for public record. Your name and comments will be summarized and/or read aloud by the School Board chair during the meeting in accordance with established guidelines.
For those interested in attending the board meeting virtually, visit the ISD 728 website at https://www.isd728.org/ and look for the “Live Stream Meetings” option.
