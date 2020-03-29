This is a very scary time for all of us, something we have never experienced. The COVID-19 virus is a threat to the health and safety of all our citizens. I am not going to repeat everything you have been hearing from the federal and state government on this issue. Rather, I will talk briefly about what the city is doing in this trying time.
On site, city staff has been minimized to the point of exceeding the social distance guidelines. Remote work accommodations were made for as many who could carry a full workload. Per Gov. Walz’s order, the Senior Activity Center and the Elk River Ice Arena were closed for business. The Great River Regional Library System shut down the Elk River Library. Elk River Municipal Utilities is operating with minimal staff. As of noon March 20, all city governmental buildings were closed to the public. Communication with the city staff must be through phone or email. After careful consideration, city leaders felt it would be in the best interest of Elk River Liquor Store employees and patrons to close both Northbound and Westbound Liquor stores temporarily starting March 21 at 7 p.m.
Several public meetings have already been canceled. The next council meeting scheduled for April 6, will either be canceled or done virtually. Most of the city services we provide to residents are considered essential. I tip my hat to all city employees who are going above and beyond in this difficult time.
This is a very fluid situation and changes are coming quickly. For more local information visit the City of Elk River website or Sherburne County Public Health.
Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen and Fire Chief Mark Dickinson are participating in virtual briefs with Sherburne County Emergency Management three times a week. I want to commend City Administrator Cal Portner, Chief Nierenhausen and Chief Dickinson for their outstanding work in leading our response to COVID-19.
I have always been proud of the people of Elk River for how they reach out to help one another. That applies particularly to our large senior population, who are the most vulnerable to this virus. We are Powered by Nature, the good-hearted nature of all our citizens. Reach out to help a senior if you can. I pray that all citizens of Elk River remain healthy and safe during this trying time in our city’s history. — Elk River Mayor John Dietz
