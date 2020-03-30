Monday night burger baskets to be sold curbside at the Elk River American Legion

Lenten fish and shrimp meals sold out early this past Friday, March 27.

The Elk River American Legion will be serving its Monday night burger baskets tonight in curbside to go fashion.

They will be served from 5-7 p.m. on March 30 while supplies last.

The Legion sold out of its Lenten fish and shrimp baskets by 6:10 p.m. on Friday, March 27, so come early. They sold more than 200 meals.

The Elk River American Legion is located at 525 Railroad Dr NW, Elk River, Minnesota 55330.

