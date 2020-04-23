Dr. Michael Osterholm, Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health, and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota speaks at a press conference Wednesday, April 22, 2020, where Gov. Tim Walz and leaders from Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and other Minnesota health system leaders announced advances for COVID-19 testing in Minnesota. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)