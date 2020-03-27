Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, reported March 26 on the passage of  House File 4531, a package of bills that continue the Minnesota Legislature’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, the legislature took decisive and overwhelmingly bipartisan action to ensure Minnesota has the resources needed to prepare and respond to the the COVID-19 pandemic,” Novotny said. “My focus will remain on supporting constituents during this difficult time. While we do not necessarily know what the future holds, I am confident that Minnesotans will come together in the coming weeks to support each other.”

Novotny said over the past week, the four legislative caucuses have been working together to negotiate a variety of provisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thanks to the efforts of House Republicans, there are multiple sunsets, reporting requirements, and other accountability measures,” Novotny said.

Earlier this month, the legislature approved $221 million in funding to assist with COVID-19 preparation and response.

