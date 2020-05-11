Minnesota’s American Legion Baseball season has been canceled over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As much as we wanted to play this year, we cannot take chances with the players, coaches and fans we oversee,” Randy Schaub, director of Minnesota American Legion Baseball, said in announcing the 2020 season’s cancellation May 9.
Minnesota had 366 American Legion teams last year, making Minnesota the largest state in the nation for American Legion baseball. A total of 357 teams were signed up for this year.
Legion baseball in Minnesota dates to 1923, with the first tournament being held in Mankato in 1926. The state tournament has been held every year since then.
All eight American Legion Baseball national tournaments were canceled April 7.
