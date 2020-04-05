Meals on Wheels shifts gears

Photo by Jim Boyle

From left to right: Flor Hight, of Otsego; Betty Janson, of Elk River; and Willetta Fontaine, of Otsego; prepared 480 meals on April 1 to be delivered in Elk River and Otsego. Another 400-some meals were prepared each of the two days before for the communities of Zimmerman, Becker and Big Lake.