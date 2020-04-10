Mayor, council look to preserve concert series, Fourth of July festival

Elk River Mayor John Dietz has proposed that if Elk River’s Fourth of July celebration has to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he would like it to be rescheduled for Labor Day weekend.
Similarly, he has also suggested that Zabee Theater be lined up for September and October if the summer concert series is canceled.
He said it will be important to do these things for the psyche of Elk River.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner seconded Dietz’s sentiments, noting it’s good to hold out hope that these things can either go on or go on at a later date.
