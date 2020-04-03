Our library buildings may be closed, including the Elk River Library, but we have many options for library services from the comfort of your home. With your library card, you can access our digital world of e-books and e-audiobooks. All you need is a computer, tablet or phone. On griver.org there are multiple platforms to search. Libby/Overdrive and Axis360 have a wide variety of e-books and audiobooks. eBooksMN has many e-books for download (with no library card required). Tumblebooks has youth narrated picture books, graphic novels, and even puzzles and games. If there is a title that we do not own please visit the “Suggest a Title” page to submit your book recommendation.
Do you want to have more fun reading? Try Beanstack, our online reading tracker. It will keep track of your reading, give book recommendations, and you can earn online badges to help make your reading a habit. You can use either the Beanstack Tracker app or go to griver.beanstack.org.
Our “Ask a Librarian” chat service can be accessed 24/7 to answer your reference or technology questions and more. Our “Databases A-Z” page is a great place to find other useful resources. Find help with a research project, test prep materials, learn a new language with Pronunciator, learn more about your family tree with HeritageQuest and much more! We also have pages dedicated to kids and teens including homework help and games! These resources can be especially helpful to families as students return to school through distance learning.
If you don’t already have a library card and you live in our service area, you may apply for an eCard online. With your eCard, you can access our digital materials (e-books, e-audiobooks, online databases, and more). Library staff will email you within two business days with an online-only barcode. If you have a library card but it’s expired, you can easily renew it on our website.
Visit griver.org to find all the information and resources mentioned above. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us with any questions — we will be happy to help! Follow us! We’re on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. — Julie Bouchie, communications and development assistant, Great River Regional Library
