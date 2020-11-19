Due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 infections within in the state and in Washington County, the Stillwater Area Public Schools Board of Directors changed the district’s learning model to for all students at its meeting on Nov. 19.
Following an hours-long discussion on the rising numbers, the board voted 6-1 in favor of the change. School board member Tina Riehle was the sole dissenting vote.
At the board’s meeting on Nov. 5, the board opted to move secondary students to start the district’s second term in distance learning while leaving the elementary school in the hybrid model along with some exceptions for alternative education. At the Nov. 5 meeting, interim Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt said the district would try to keep those students learning in the hybrid model unless coronavirus spread worsened.
At the meeting on Nov. 5, Lansfeldt noted Washington County’s case rate was 58.58 positive tests per 10,000 people during the previous 2-week period. The recommendation from the Minnesota Department of Education is to have all learners move to distance learning when the number rises above 50.
A week ago the rate was 86.49. As of Thursday, Nov. 19, case rate skyrocketed to 118.90, according to Washington County's data.
The board’s decision to move all students to distance learning came one day after Gov. Tim Walz announced Minnesota will be taking a four-week pause starting on Nov. 20 to control the spread of the coronavirus. The governor's executive order closes gyms, outdoor and indoor entertainment and only allows restaurants to serve food for takeout.
The governor’s executive order left the decision on learning models up to individual school districts.
All SAHS students will move to all distance learning on Nov. 30. The proposal will keep students in distance learning model for the entire second quarter with students slated to come back on Jan. 25.
However, if trends improve, the district could move students back to hybrid sooner than Jan. 25, but the interim superintendent believes that is unlikely.
“With everything we’re hearing, this is going to continue to go up,” Lansfeldt said.
For more details on this story, see the Nov. 27 print edition of The Gazette.
