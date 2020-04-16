Looking to help neighbors affected by COVID-19? People are asked to consider a donation to the Three Rivers Community Foundation Emergency Relief Fund.
Gifts will be put to use locally, through immediate grants to nonprofits serving people in Elk River, Rogers, Zimmerman, Otsego and surrounding areas within the Elk River Area School District.
Emergency relief funds will be used to help local residents:
•Whose jobs are affected or will be affected by the pandemic in the near future.
•Who face food scarcity.
•Whose household utilities or housing may be affected, and more.
The foundation has designated $40,000 for emergency relief and hopes to raise an additional $20,000 through local donations. If a company has a charitable matching program, people are encouraged to ask for a matching gift.
For more information, visit http://www.trcommunityfoundation.org.
