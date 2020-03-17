Government Center access changing

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, access to the Sherburne County Government Center will be restricted to gatherings of no more than 10 individuals in one area, all who are practicing social distancing (6 feet apart).
This decision will have particular impact for those people wanting access to Driver and Vehicles Services (DVS), as Sherburne County’s DVS staff can only process approximately 10 individuals per hour. As such, visitors in excess of 10 per hour will be asked to return at a later date/time. Our intent is to most effectively and proactively practice social distancing in the hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19. DVS is a high-traffic area and has seen lines and people congregating for long periods of time close to one another.
In further response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are also preparing, effective Monday, March 23, to limit access to the Government Center to in-person essential transactions only. You will have to call the Government Center to schedule an appointment for the services you need to access. All efforts will be made to provide public services via telephone, email, U.S. mail or limited scheduled in-person appointments.
County staff will be present at the main entrance to the Government Center (Door A) and will meter access to the facility so that social distancing standards can be achieved. Some people could be turned away or asked to come back at a later time. If people are crowding in groups that don’t comply with social distancing, they may be asked to create space between themselves.
If you are ill or have flu-like symptoms, please don’t come to the Government Center. The safety of other customers, our employees and their families is paramount.
There are online resources to utilize as well, including the county’s website and email.
For court related matters, please call (800) 433-5232 or (763) 765-4600.
The phone number to call with questions or to schedule appointments beginning Monday is (763) 765-3000.
Department specific inquiries can be directed to the email addresses that are listed for each department on the county’s website, which can be found at www.co.sherburne.mn.us/directory.aspx
