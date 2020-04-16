Congressman Tom Emmer, R-Minnesota, has led a letter to Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig urging flexibility for employers paying employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Specifically, it is unclear which employers will qualify for the Employee Retention Credit by continuing to pay employees while they have reduced operations or closed due to state and local requirements and recommendations. The Employee Retention Credit is included as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The CARES Act provided for broad applicability of the Employee Retention Credit due to the changing nature of the coronavirus threat. However, it is unclear whether employers who have reduced operations due to national, state, and local recommendations would qualify for the credit without receiving a specific order to close operations, according to Emmer.
The letter urged the Department of Treasury and IRS to take a broad interpretation when defining what employers are eligible and what wages qualify for the Employee Retention Credit.
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses across this nation have faced unimaginable consequences beyond their control,” said Emmer. “I am asking that as the Employee Retention Credit is implemented, broad consideration is given in order to support more businesses and employees in need. Many are in need of assistance, and as we deal with the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must show them our support.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.