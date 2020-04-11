Elk River Ministerial Association says week of prayer, fasting during pandemic is bringing people closer as well as spurring a spiritual revival in the community
by Jim Boyle
Editor
More than a dozen Elk River area church congregations and some faith-based organizations have been called upon for a week of prayer, fasting, and seeking the Lord for mercy and wisdom in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
It started on Monday of this week and will wrap up coincidentally on Easter Sunday.
The idea to unify was sparked in a time of a prayer between pastors of the Elk River Ministerial Association during a virtual meeting on April 1. They met again on April 8 and reported with excitement on what they have been hearing and seeing within their church population and Elk River at large. (See story on page 13A.)
“I have seen a desire by people to participate, probably more than I ever anticipated,” said Elisa Berry, of Jesus Following, a sister church of Living Waters that met in people’s homes and now gathers virtually.
The Elk River Ministerial Association is an informal, monthly gathering of area pastors and other faith leaders who desire to develop relationships with one another and cooperate as they can to serve the Elk River area in a variety of ways. Its monthly meetings usually attract 20-25 leaders, who together represent about 20 churches. Three weeks ago, however, the group began meeting weekly with the use of virtual technology in the face of difficult times brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.
“We want to intervene and ask the Lord to stop the coronavirus,” said Charlie Handren, a pastor with Glory of Christ Fellowship and the current chairman of the group. “We want to ask him to act.”
Handren said the decision was spurred by a passage in the Old Testament about people with wisdom before their time.
“They knew what to do, and the way they came to know what to do is they sought the Lord and asked him,” Handren said. “We got to thinking and talking about this and asked ourselves what if we as pastors asked our people ... to ask the Lord for wisdom for our times.”
At least 13 churches signed on to the last-minute query. The fact that it will fall on Holy Week is purely coincidental.
“That was just a happy circumstance,” Handren said. “We thought as we discussed this that this would be a great week to do this.”
The participating pastors have found people are more willing to open up and ask questions of faith during the pandemic. Virtual church has spurred greater attendance at people’s homes than people that filed into sanctuaries. Initial studies have shown participation in worship up two to three times, said Greg Pagh, pastor of Christ Church.
Churches that agreed to promote the week of prayer and fasting in addition to Holy Week services included:
•Church of Hope.
•Christ Church Otsego.
•Emmanuel Christian Center.
•Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
•Gateway Church.
•Glory of Christ Fellowship.
•Living Waters.
•Lord of Glory Lutheran Church.
•Nowthen Alliance.
•River of Life.
•St. Andrew Catholic Church.
•The WHY Church.
Some of the faith-based organizations that have also signed on as of April 3 were Abba Pregnancy Resource Center, Timber Bay Elk River and Young Life Elk River.
The daily praying started on Monday, April 6, and goes through Easter Sunday on April 12. Fasting has also been promoted by participating churches.
Bjorn Dixon, pastor of the Why Church, said it has been a great introduction for a lot of people to a lesser known spiritual practice that is seen throughout the scriptures in times of grief and when protection and deliverance are sought.
Dave Johnson, pastor of River of Life Church in Elk River, like a lot of pastors, asked his congregation during a virtual Palm Sunday service to join in the unification of Elk River-area churches. River of Life added the joint effort to virtual daily devotionals and a noon prayer time that were also added in the wake of the pandemic that has prevented River of Life members from gathering in their sanctuary.
Johnson said it was a chance for members to fall to their knees and seek the King of Kings with all their hearts.
“We will all be speaking the same language and looking at the same verse,” Johnson said to his parishioners on Palm Sunday. He said it will be a time to pray for the nation, national leaders, local leaders, first responders and the panic-stricken as well as a call for the healing of this virus.
“If we want our nation to stand on its feet, we have to get on our knees,” Johnson said. “Anticipate great things.”
Handren told the Star News for an online article if people are looking to fast, individual churches would have resources.
“Because of how quickly this came about, we didn’t publish any guides specifically,” Handren said. “Each pastor will call their congregation to this and handle how to do it within their congregation.”
Handren said pastors have noted people are calling out for greater connections and missing the fellowship church provides. One silver lining has been people reaching out to one another more than ever to check on one another.
“We’re grateful for the technology that allows us to stream our services,” Handren said. “I really am. At other times in history, that aspect wouldn’t have been there and that would have been a lot more isolating and there would have been a lack of information.
“I still think we all feel the ache of not being able to physically be together. Human beings are made for physical contact and fellowship at different levels, especially in the religious community where we feel seeking God together is a vital part of our journey with the Lord and each other.”
The unification effort will add another wrinkle to it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.