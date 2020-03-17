Elk River Area School District to begin offering drive-thru meals for all students under the age of 18

The Elk River Area School District will begin offering the opportunity for all families to drive through and pick up meals for children in their family under the age of 18.

The Grab n’ Go style meal will provide lunch for the current day and breakfast for the following day.

Pick up will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the following sites:

Lincoln Elementary School

600 School Street, Elk River, MN 55330

Door 2

Zimmerman Elementary School

25959 4th Street West, Zimmerman, MN 55398

Main Entrance

Prairie View Elementary/  Middle School

12220 80th Street NE, Otsego, MN 55330

Main Entrance

Rogers High School

21000 141st Avenue, Rogers, MN 55374

Main Entrance

Please stay in your car and meals will be brought to you.

Service will continue on the dates listed below:

Wednesday, March 18

Thursday, March 19

Friday, March 20

Monday, March 23

Tuesday, March 24

Wednesday, March 25

Thursday, March 26

Again, pick up service hours are 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at each site on the dates listed above. District 728 students can go to any of the above-mentioned locations regardless of the school they currently attend to pick up meals.

If your child requires specific dietary needs or you have additional questions, please contact Michelle Jones, Food Service Manager, via email michelle.jones@isd728.org or by phone at (763) 241-3409.

