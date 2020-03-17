Elk River Area School District to begin offering drive-thru meals for all students under the age of 18

The Elk River Area School District will begin offering the opportunity for all families to drive through and pick up meals for children in their family under the age of 18.
The Grab n’ Go style meal will provide lunch for the current day and breakfast for the following day.
Pick up will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the following sites:
Lincoln Elementary School
600 School Street, Elk River, MN 55330
Door 2
Zimmerman Elementary School
25959 4th Street West, Zimmerman, MN 55398
Main Entrance
Prairie View Elementary/ Middle School
12220 80th Street NE, Otsego, MN 55330
Main Entrance
Rogers High School
21000 141st Avenue, Rogers, MN 55374
Main Entrance
Please stay in your car and meals will be brought to you.
Service will continue on the dates listed below:
Wednesday, March 18
Thursday, March 19
Friday, March 20
Monday, March 23
Tuesday, March 24
Wednesday, March 25
Thursday, March 26
Again, pick up service hours are 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at each site on the dates listed above. District 728 students can go to any of the above-mentioned locations regardless of the school they currently attend to pick up meals.
If your child requires specific dietary needs or you have additional questions, please contact Michelle Jones, Food Service Manager, via email michelle.jones@isd728.org or by phone at (763) 241-3409.
