by Jim Boyle
Editor
More than a dozen Elk River area church congregations and some faith-based organizations have been called upon for a week of prayer, fasting, and seeking the Lord for mercy and wisdom in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea to unify was sparked in a time of prayer between pastors of the Elk River Ministerial Association during a virtual meeting on April 1.
The Elk River Ministerial Association is an informal, monthly gathering of area pastors and other faith leaders who desire to develop relationships with one another and cooperate as we can to serve the Elk River area in a variety of ways. Its monthly meetings usually attract 20-25 leaders, who together represent about 20 churches. Three weeks ago, however, the group began meeting weekly with the use of virtual technology in the face of difficult times brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.
“We want to intervene and ask the Lord to stop the coronavirus,” said Charlie Handren, a pastor with Glory of Christ Fellowship and the current chairman of the group. “We want to ask him to act.”
Handren said the decision was spurred by a passage in the Old Testament about people with wisdom before their time,
“They knew what to do, and the way they came to know what to do is they sought the Lord and asked Him,” Handren said. “We got to thinking and talking about this and asked ourselves what if we as pastors asked our people were to ask the Lord for wisdom for our times.”
At least 13 churches have signed on to the last-minute query. The fact that it will fall on Holy Week is purely coincidental.
“That was just a happy circumstance,” Handren said. “We thought as we discussed this that this would be a great week to do this.”
Churches that have agreed to promote the effort online, and, if possible, in their bulletins and at Palm Sunday services on April 5 include:
•Church of Hope
•Christ Church Otsego
•Emmanuel Christian Center
•Emmanuel Lutheran Church
•Gateway Church
•Glory of Christ Fellowship
•Living Waters
•Lord of Glory Lutheran Church
•Nowthen Alliance
•River of Life
•Saint Andrew Catholic Church
•The WHY Church
Some of the faith-based organizations that have also signed on as of Friday were Abba Pregnancy Resource Center, Timber Bay Elk River and Young Life Elk River.
The praying will start on Monday, April 6 and go on daily through Easter Sunday. Fasting will be a component promoted by churches, too, although nothing has been prescribed for any of the churches.
Pastor Dave Johnson of River of Life Church in Elk River, like a lot of pastors, asked his congregation during a virtual Palm Sunday service to join in the unification of Elk River-area churches. River of Life is adding the joint effort to virtual daily devotionals and a noon prayer time that have been added in the wake of the pandemic that has prevented churches from gathering in their sanctuaries.
Johnson said it was a chance for members to fall to their knees and seek the King of Kings with all their hearts.
“We will all be speaking the same language and looking at the same verse,” Johnson said.
It will be a time to pray for the nation, national leaders, local leaders, first responders and the panic-stricken as well as a call for the healing of this virus.
“If we want our nation to stand on its feet, we have to get on our knees,” Johnson said. “Anticipate great things.”
Handren said if people are looking to fast, individual churches would have resources.
“Because of how quickly this came about, we didn’t publish any guides specifically,” Handren said. “Each pastor will call their congregation to this and handle how to do it within their congregation.”
Handren said pastors have noted people are calling out for greater connections and missing the fellowship church provides. One silver lining has been people reaching out to one another more than ever to check on one another.
“We’re grateful for the technology that allows us to stream our services,” Handren said. “I really am. At other times in history, that aspect wouldn’t have been there and that would have been a lot more isolating and there would have been a lack of information.
“I still think we all feel the ache of not being able to physically be together. Human beings are made for physical contact and fellowship at different levels, especially in the religious community where we feel seeking God together is a vital part of our journey with the Lord and each other.”
The unification effort will add another wrinkle to it.
Below is the day by day prayer plan.
A Call to Prayer and Fasting
Unusual times call for unusual measures, and the COVID-19 crisis has plunged the entire world into a most unusual time. Due to the extent, nature, and potential impact of this crisis, some of the churches of the Elk River area are joining together for a special season of prayer, fasting, and seeking the will of God for this time. Specifically, during Holy Week (April 6-12), we are calling on the people of God to devote at least fifteen minutes to prayer each day, and if they are able, to fast from one or more meals for one or more days during the week. Our goal is to humble ourselves before God and seek his will for our city, state, nation, and world. Below you will find suggested themes and Scriptures for prayer.
Monday, April 6
Pray that God will be glorified in the eyes of his people and the nations of the world as we humble ourselves before him and one another.
“Offer to God a sacrifice of thanksgiving, and perform your vows to the Most High, and call upon me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you shall glorify me” (Psalm 50:14-15).
Tuesday, April 7
Pray that God will grant the people of God a fresh unity of relationship and purpose, along with wisdom for our city, state, nation, and world in this critical time.
“Of Issachar, men who had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do” (1 Chronicles 12:32).
“And the Spirit of the Lord shall rest upon him, the Spirit of wisdom and understanding, the Spirit of counsel and might, the Spirit of knowledge and the fear of the Lord” (Isaiah 11:2).
Wednesday, April 8
Pray for the governing authorities, the medical community, and first responders as they seek to address this crisis in various ways.
“First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way. This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth” (1 Timothy 2:1-4).
Thursday, April 9
Pray for protection through the worldwide application of wisdom and the release of miraculous power to eradicate the virus and heal those who have contracted it.
“But let all who take refuge in you rejoice; let them ever sing for joy, and spread your protection over them, that those who love your name may exult in you” (Psalm 5:11).
Friday, April 10 (Good Friday)
Pray that God will grant people peace as they call upon his name, and submit to his will and wisdom for this season and every season of life.
“Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice. Let your reasonableness be known to everyone. The Lord is at hand; do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:4-7).
Saturday, April 11
Pray for the families in our city, state, nation, and world as they deal with the stress of this time, and as they take advantage of the opportunities afforded by this time.
“Ascribe to the Lord, O families of the peoples, ascribe to the Lord glory and strength! Ascribe to the Lord the glory due his name; bring an offering, and come into his courts! Worship the Lord in the splendor of holiness; tremble before him, all the earth!” (Psalm 96:7-9)
Sunday, April 12 (Easter Sunday)
Pray that the church will boldly preach the good news of Jesus Christ throughout the world so that the lost will be saved, the church will be built up, and God will be glorified in the earth.
“And Jesus came and said to them, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age’” (Matthew 28:18-20).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.