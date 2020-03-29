by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
Though Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order on Wednesday directing Minnesotans to stay home to limit the spread of COVID-19, outdoor exercise is allowed under the order as long as people stay at least 6 feet away from each other.
To encourage outdoor exercise and keep people engaged with the community while maintaining distance, the Downtown Elk River Business Association is creating a scavenger hunt in downtown Elk River called the Neighborhood Window Walk.
“It’s to help individuals that are out for a walk and needing some inspiration and positivity during all of this to gain that in our community,” association president Tamara Ackerman said. “It’ll be a positive thing for our community and help lift people’s spirits up as they’re out on their walk.”
Multiple downtown businesses have signed up to participate, painting or putting signs in storefront windows corresponding with changing themes. As people walk downtown, they can look for the art that matches the theme. From March 26-28, the theme is encouraging words, March 29-31 is flowers, April 1-3 is jokes, April 4-6 is Easter eggs and April 7-9 is silly faces.
Along with the rotating themes, the businesses will also be participating in a bear hunt with teddy bears or images of bears in storefronts.
The bear hunt’s origin stems from a book called “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury, which has spawned play bear hunts all over the country to provide children and families a fun outdoor activity to do while social distancing.
“Many have read this book with their children and are now asking neighbors to put teddy bears in their windows so they can go on a real bear hunt,” association member Deborah Leedahl said. “We’ll be one more neighborhood people can walk or drive around to see where they can spot the teddy bears.”
Families can watch the animated story on YouTube before heading out on their hunt: https://youtu.be/Waoa3iG3bZ4.
“The governor made an announcement encouraging people to stay away from social gatherings, but it’s still OK to get out and go for a walk,” Leedahl said. “Families could come down, go for a walk, check the windows and try to find these rotating items.”
Leedahl added, “It gives people something to do when there’s not a lot to do.”
Social distancing is a method to slow the spread of COVID-19 by restricting contact between people in order to limit person-to-person transmission. As of Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 346 cases in the state and two deaths related to the virus — however, testing for the illness has been restricted due to limited testing supplies.
Leedahl said as long as people don’t come in groups and maintain that distance of 6 feet, the walk is a good way to get outside and still slow the spread.
“Get out, get some exercise,” she said. “For their mental health, it’s important people don’t just sit at home and stress about what’s going on. Physical activity is a stress reliever. Encouraging people to get fresh air is important for mental health right now.”
Leedahl said the downtown association would like people who participate in the downtown walk and scavenger hunts to take pictures and share them on the Downtown Elk River Business Association Facebook page and on social media with the hashtag #SpreadJoyNotGerms.
“We are blessed to have such a unique and vibrant downtown group,” she said. “The community has been supporting all of us, so we want to support them as well.”
The association will also be posting information about the themes and which stores are participating on its Facebook page throughout the event.
“It’s hard — it’s hard on everyone being home and not having things to do and not a lot of positivity,” Ackerman said. “It’s something to get people out, get exercise, and try to gain some encouragement and positivity. We’re all in this together.”
