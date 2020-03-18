District 728 starts drive-thru service in wake of school closures to feed students

The Elk River Area School District began a drive-thru lunches and breakfasts for District 728 families with school-age children. Cooks from Elk River schools gathered in shifts starting at 6 a.m. on March 18 to prepare 500 meals (500 lunches for the day and 500 breakfasts for tomorrow). It was clear at Lincoln Elementary School 500 might not be enough going forward, so there will likely be more made for Thursday, March 19. The other locations are in Zimmerman, Otsego and Rogers.
