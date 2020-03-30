Riley Porter, a 10-year-old Elk River student, took a break from distance learning to play some hoops with his dad, Charles Porter. The Porters said the day got off to a rocky start when the system crashed, but the Parker Elementary School student was able to resume his work when the system was back up and running.
Riley said he misses his friends and having his teachers, particularly in math, explain the material to him.
The Porter family has three children in the Elk River Area School District and Charles said his kids seem to roll with technology.
What was your son or daughter's first day experiences on distance learning? Let us know at editor.erstarnews@apgecm.com.
