County looks for ‘sweet spot’ to deal with late property taxes

by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners are considering what — if anything — they should do about property taxes coming due on May 15.
They know it will be a struggle for many residents and businesses, and it could quickly become a cash flow issue for various jurisdictions that taxes are collected for — namely cities, townships, counties and school districts.
Dan Weber, the assistant Sherburne County administrator, said there was hope that the state Legislature would make a decision to provide a uniform fix.
“It looks more and more like the decision on what to do will be left up to counties,” Weber told commissioners at the April 7 county board meeting.
County officials have been discussing the matter internally and with all of the county’s associations, and one thing that has been gleaned is the proposed solutions are all over the map. Three potential approaches have been discussed most, Weber said, before sharing them.
One approach would be to waive any penalties associated with late payment through July 1 or July 15 for all properties impacted by COVID-19. It was noted that 51% of residential homeowners pay through an escrow account.
The fear with that approach is it doesn’t provide an incentive for people to pay by May 15.
“That could create some cash flow issues, especially for school districts,” Weber said.
Another approach would be to waive penalties for commercial/industrial properties. That would limit cash flow impact to a degree, but some cities and townships could be negatively impacted, Weber said.
A third approach would be to reduce the penalty, which can be as high 9% by July.
“If we froze it at 1%, it would provide relief with a much lower penalty,” Weber said. “The biggest unknown would be the impact.”
Weber said it’s a challenge to find the sweet spot that allows cash flow for cities, townships and counties and school districts but still doesn’t provide an incentive for people to pay late. The issue will come back to the board.
Board Chairman Felix Schmiesing said it’s human nature not to pay a bill right away if you don’t have to. Plus, if an elaborate application process was established that would encumber staff. “None of us know where this ends,” he said.
Countywide, 10 percent of property taxes are commercial or industrial, but it varies widely by city.
“None of us want to penalize our businesses,” Schmiesing said. “We want them to be successful and have a chance to rise up when we come out of this.”
Taxpayers of all types as well as cities, townships and school districts will be monitoring the situation.
The Elk River Area School District deals with five counties, so it will have to navigate any decisions.
“Upon initial review, I believe it would have an impact on cash flow, which might cause the district to amend its current financial plans to ensure we are able to keep services going, staff paid, and projects progressing,” District 728 Superintendent Dan Bittman said.
Weber said the issue will come back in April.
