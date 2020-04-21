Councilmember Wagner proposes marketing campaign to rally around businesses

Elk River City Council Member Jennifer Wagner, one of four council members also on the city’s seven-member economic development authority, has proposed an impromptu marketing campaign.
The goal would be to help support the business community now and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. She made her pitch at the April 20 Elk River Economic Development Authority meeting and garnered enough support for the EDA to call a special meeting for next week when a more specific proposal can be considered.
She said and others agreed time was of the essence, so doing something sooner rather than later would be as important as sustaining the effort.
The idea she produced at Monday’s meeting called for re-allocating funds that will go unspent, like out-of-state travel costs for conferences that have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
She had already gotten buy-in from city staff like Elk River Economic Development Director Amanda Othoudt and the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber’s leadership has expressed a willingness to collaborate on a marketing initiative designed to expand the shop local mindset that is often touted in Elk River. The idea would be to do this for all kinds of Elk River businesses that are struggling to stay alive and will have a long road to recovery when things return to new normals.
“Many of our residents leave town every day to go to work,” said Debbi Rydberg, the executive director of the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce said at Monday’s meeting. “I think this campaign would encourage them to bring their dollars home and spend their money here where they live. Without these businesses surviving, the flavor of our community is going to change.”
Rydberg said the sad reality is not all businesses will survive the economic impact of the pandemic. She said she hopes many will be able to reinvent themselves and come back stronger than ever, and by changing the cultural conversation could help them do that.
“The idea of rallying the community to shop locally, invest locally, buy locally, live locally, donate locally could be a real win for our community-at-large,” Rydberg said.
“The power of grassroots investment and spending is far going to outweigh hundreds of thousands of dollars (that could be spent on loans), and I don’t think the EDA has hundreds of thousands of dollars to lend anyway.
“This is a campaign that could have legs far into the future. The next big hurdle after COVID is Highway 169 is going to be torn up. We will need people to invest locally at that time as well.”
Wagner gave a brief report at the April 20 Elk River City Council meeting that followed the EDA meeting about the proposed initiative and noted that there would be a special meeting called soon.
Wagner and other officials have identified a pool of about $9,000 that will go unspent that could be dipped into to get things rolling.
“I’m not talking about a lot of money to get this going,” she said. “I’m talking about a couple of thousand dollars to start.”
Councilmember and fellow EDA member Nate Ovall said from his perspective the shop local and invest locally is already part of the community’s ethos. He said he likes the idea but was wrestling with how the effort could be more tangible than purely a public relations campaign.
Garrett Christianson said there would not be much to lose, and it would send a positive message to the business community.
Suggestions on what could be done ranged from billboards to videos and social media.
“I want to send a message to the businesses as well as the community that we are here and we are watching and we want you to be open and stay open,” Wagner said. “It’s part of a bigger picture.”
Matt Westgaard said the conversation is a big one and should include the council, the EDA and the Elk River Municipal Utilities. Wagner later noted she didn’t disagree and said her idea was not an either-or proposition but one piece of a bigger puzzle.
EDA member Charlie Blesener said it could help the city when the dust does settle to have some culture expressive of how we’re in this together.
“The notion of ‘open’ is really fraught right now,” Blesener said. “Maybe it needs to be more of ‘Elk River Strong’ or ‘We’re in this together.’ ”
He expressed the need for caution when talking about businesses being “open.”
EDA President Dan Tveite said the idea of messaging would be prudent, and to make it worthwhile it needs to start sooner rather than later.
“We’ve identified 9,000 bucks,” Tveite said. “Let’s pinpoint a third of that or half of that to be spent in the next 30 days and come back with a thoughtful look at how we do this — not just now but maybe this becomes part of our budget process.”
Ovall said he’d be open to multiple special meetings, including one this coming week.
From that, a motion was made to schedule a meeting. Othoudt said she would assemble some possible dates and email them out so one could be picked and proper notice for a special meeting could go out.
Wagner said that she, Rydberg and Othoudt could develop an initial plan with some concrete ideas and better messaging.
In other action Monday night, the Elk River City Council enacted a plan to help businesses that have liquor licenses coming due.
Liquor licenses for the next year run July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. They are due mid-May. City staff has received calls from several businesses that expressed they are experiencing revenue losses due to the executive order and inquired about options.
Council members learned from City Clerk Tina Allard the due date for the permit applications could not be changed, but they did have flexibility as it related to giving credits and breaking the fees up into installments.
Wagner said in speaking to some businesses prior to the meeting that they were grateful the council was considering prorating the fees and added that with all the unknowns allowing for payments to be made in installments would also be welcome.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz said he would have no problem with offering installments, but felt strongly they should be paid up in full throughout the year. He crafted an option calling for quarterly installments. The first installment would include a two-month credit, and depending on what happens in the future decisions could be made about credits for the second installment.
Prorating a two-month credit will decrease licensing revenue by $12,483.52. The city issues a variety of permits.
Council members acknowledged the landscape changes rapidly in the fight against the pandemic and the landscape for businesses is also rapidly changing.
Ovall wondered aloud during the discussion if council members should be looking at stimulus efforts rather than credits to licenses, but it was noted the licenses can’t be abandoned and the council is trying to be understanding.
“This is a great compromise and a step in the right direction,” Ovall concluded, noting more could be done but this represents what could be done in the limited time council members had to look at the matter.
