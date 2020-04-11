by Jim Boyle
Editor
Members of the Elk River Ministerial Association who met virtually on April 8 sense God is at work for the common good of Elk River.
“My hope is to gain wisdom on how to respond to a moment that is above all of us,” said Pastor Charlie Hendren, the current leader of the informal ministerial association and pastor at Glory of Christ Fellowship. “This is an unprecedented time. As someone prayed earlier love looks like something. We’re just asking God to show us what it looks like. We’re willing to walk in those ways. We need practical wisdom.”
The group asked its member churches last week to get behind a week of prayer and fasting and more than a dozen churches from the Elk River area hopped on. Local priests and pastors have said they have liked how this has given a local focus to the churches and a means to unify the church of Elk River.
“It’s exciting to be part of something bigger than ourselves,” Hendren said.
Pastor Dave Weigel said the pandemic has been a catalyst, and sometimes people need a catalyst.
“I am thrilled the churches are coming together in this way,” he said. “I think it’s significant, and even more significant than we realize.”
He said he sees it as a commanded blessing for the sake of the city. In addition to unifying with one another, the ministerial association has reached out to the city to see how its members can be of help.
“I pray that we continue this new fellowship whenever we get back to whatever the new normal is going to be,” Weigel said.
Pastor Mike Brueckner, of the Church of Hope, said the movement in Elk River he has been watching in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak has been an answer to a long-held prayer.
He and his congregation have been praying for a deeper hunger for God’s word, a deeper hunger for prayer, a deeper longing for community and a deeper longing for getting the Gospel out into the city, he said. “What has been happening has gone beyond anything that we could do on our own,” he said.
About a dozen clergy who met with the use of Zoom expressed that they have sensed a greater willingness on the part of people to discuss matters of faith and that people are spending more time in the word of God.
Prayer and worship in people’s homes has been on the rise in the Elk River area for some time, they say. But the innovations that have been pressed into action once church doors had to be closed is fanning people’s interest in connecting in this new way.
Pastor Greg Pagh, of Christ Church, agreed that people have been more open, and he cited examples that have been relayed to him by a high school teacher and businessman in the construction industry.
“Engagement is up,” he said. “Giving is down, but attendance (virtually) is up. There’s even greater reach with some of the innovations.”
He said they’re seeing two or three times the number of people being represented in front of their digital service.
“There’s an outreach component,” he said. “The emphasis on devotional life and worship is creating in people a desire to make a difference.”
Pagh said they are encouraging this by asking their members to call, text and email people to encourage members, neighbors and people in their places of work to connect with them and the church.
Renae Calva, a pastor with Living Waters Church, said the reality is people are the church.
“People involved in prayer and fasting right now are recognizing the power they have in their own sphere of influence,” Calva said, “to pray for protection and comfort and to be those things in this time.”
Randy Bayeryl, who is on staff at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, said the idea of a common good resonates with people. He said what church people do is for the common good that speaks to freedoms we enjoy and free will we have.
“We are reaching out and making connections,” he said. “We can affirm something greater than us. We call it God.”
He said some people understand that there might be something outside themselves that is valued, and it manifests itself in their freedoms and a desire for exercising their free will for a common good.
Local clergy at their April 8 virtual meeting expressed that all that is going on in the community, in the state and nation is leading to something.
Pagh said the church is being reminded of things it has known all along — that church is not about the building.
“It’s the people,” he said. “That wherever two or three people are gathered you are there with them.
“I pray that this reality is sinking into the hearts of those that are meeting in homes and discovering that worship can happen in homes with families just like it did at the beginning of the church 2,000 years ago.
“We pray your spirit upon households that families would be strengthened and encouraged and grow in faith and utilize this time for worship, prayer, devotions and building of faith,” Pagh said. “We believe that when our people return to church there will be a revival of spirit and passion and excitement and the things that you have called us to do locally and in this world.”
