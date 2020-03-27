Only the three ‘P’s, should be flushed into municipal sewer systems, officials urge as toilet paper remains scarce during pandemic
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
If toilet paper has been hard to come by lately, you might be tempted to use other materials such as washcloths, paper towels or “flushable” wipes and then flush those materials down the toilet.
Don’t do that.
While it is a problem year-round, the public works departments in Otsego, Zimmerman and Elk River are preparing for an influx of clogs in the sewer system during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic as people run out of toilet paper and are unable to find more, turn to alternative materials and then flush those materials down the toilet.
“So far we haven’t seen any increase in pumps plugging, but we anticipate there’s going to be,” Elk River Wastewater Treatment Plant Chief Operator Matt Stevens said. “We advise people to throw the items in the trash and put them out in the garbage can if they do have to use items other than toilet paper … people have flushed washcloths and parts of sheets and that really does a lot of damage to our equipment and increases calls for my crew.”
City of Zimmerman Public Works Director Keith Koehler said there is not much a city can do to prepare for more clogs except to clean lift station pumps and educate residents.
“We can’t control what people put down the sewer,” Koehler said.
However, due to social distancing recommendations to keep people at least six feet away from each other in order to reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, the city of Zimmerman has been unable to do full cleaning of pumps because it requires multiple people to be within a few feet of each other for a couple hours. The city is still doing emergency response to clogs, but with additional Personal Protective Equipment for crew members.
Clogs generally happen in three places — a home’s sewer lines, a city’s sewer line or the city’s lift station pumps. If the clog happens in a home’s sewer lines, it could cause raw sewage to flow back into the house. Depending on the extent of the clog and how much damage the sewage causes to the home itself, it could cost hundreds up to thousands of dollars to fix.
Clogs in a city’s sewer line or the lift station pumps could cause raw sewage to flood into multiple homes in a neighborhood or development. Stevens said it can take a few hours for public works crew to fix these clogs and during that time, raw sewage continues to back up into homes.
“When people flush anything other than toilet paper, they run the risk of plugging their own sewer line and also the main line that the city takes care of,” Stevens said. “If they end up plugging their line, it’s going to affect them directly. If what they flush down plugs the main line or plugs our pumps at our lift stations, it could affect everyone in that development.”
If you do run out of toilet paper, Koehler said it can’t hurt to reach out to your neighbors and see if anyone has some available that they can spare.
“While it’s frustrating for people, I think if you put a need out there, the community has been good,” he said. “But if you do have to resort to having to use something other than toilet paper, use what you have to use, put it into a plastic bag and then dispose of it in the trash can to try and keep it out of the sewer. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that point for anybody.”
City of Otsego Utility Manager Kurt Neidermeier said that “flushable” or disposable wipes in particular are an “industry challenge.”
“I realize they read flushable and they do flush, but the problem is the fibrous material does not break down,” Neidermeier said.
According to the city of Otsego’s website: “because (disposable wipes) don’t break down the way toilet paper does, these wipes clog homeowner and municipal sewer pipes, put stress on community wastewater collection and treatment equipment and cause cities to spend thousands on premature equipment repair and replacement.”
Neidermeier said he expects to see the number of clogs increase as the population of the city increases.
“As the community grows, I expect we’ll see more and more,” he said. “If we can minimize what goes into or should go into a sewer system, it helps us all out.”
While there might be an increased risk of clogs until toilet paper is reliably back in stock, people flush items they shouldn’t throughout the year including underwear, animals, tampons, pads and condoms. When it comes to what you can flush without harming the system, remember the three Ps — pee, poop and (toilet) paper.
