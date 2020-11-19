Base on the Governor’s Executive Order 20-99 that was issued on Nov. 18, Washington County Parks cancelled the 28th Annual Christmas at the Courthouse Holiday Bazaar this weekend from Nov. 20-22.
All registration fees will be refunded, according to the county’s website. Parks staff will be reaching out with phone calls to verify refund.
A list of the vendors that were scheduled to participate in the holiday bazaar are listed at www.co.washington.mn.us/hcevents. itself will also be closed to visitors from Nov. 21 through Dec. 18 under the current order. For more information contact elise.gardner@co.washington.mn.us or call 651-275-7075.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.