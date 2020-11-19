Base on the Governor’s Executive Order 20-99 that was issued on Nov. 18, Washington County Parks cancelled the 28th Annual Christmas at the Courthouse Holiday Bazaar this weekend from Nov. 20-22.

All registration fees will be refunded, according to the county’s website. Parks staff will be reaching out with phone calls to verify refund.

A list of the vendors that were scheduled to participate in the holiday bazaar are listed at www.co.washington.mn.us/hcevents.  itself will also be closed to visitors from Nov. 21 through Dec. 18 under the current order. For more information contact elise.gardner@co.washington.mn.us or call 651-275-7075.

Load comments