Due to COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rates declining in Minnesota, CentraCare is revising its visitor policy. CentraCare has also resumed some asymptomatic COVID-19 testing for close contacts and travel.
Updating Visitor Policy
Starting Wednesday, February 23, updated visitor guidelines will take effect allowing up to two healthy adult visitors per adult and minor patients for inpatient and ambulatory settings at all CentraCare and Carris Health sites. Masking guidelines remain in place.
These guidelines do not pertain to long-term care and senior housing as these facilities have different requirements.
Asymptomatic COVID-19 Testing
CentraCare is now able to offer some asymptomatic testing for those who have been in close contact to someone with COVID-19 and pre-travel testing. Depending on the type of test, results can take up to five days. Travelers should research the type of COVID-19 test, timeline and documentation required for their destinations.
You can now schedule an asymptomatic test through CentraCare.com or by calling CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200. Pre-travel test scheduling will be available on MyChart beginning next week.
At this time, pre-event/pre-activity testing remains paused and are not an available service at our curbside, clinic, emergency room and urgent care sites. In these instances, we encourage community members to utilize an at-home COVID-19 test or find a community testing site to fulfill their needs.
As these changes are implemented at CentraCare & Carris Health facilities, we ask for patience and understanding. CentraCare is constantly reviewing our current visitor guidelines and the availability of COVID-19 testing.
