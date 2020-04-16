CentraCare in Monticello is thankful to communities for coming together to help and support those in need.
“We are humbled and moved by the generosity of our local businesses and community members,” a hospital spokesperson said. “We are also grateful for the dedication, care and compassion shown by our employees and providers each and every day.
“Many of you have asked how you can help support our health care workers during this difficult time.”
The CentraCare Monticello Foundation has created a Feed the Heroes fund for individuals interested in making monetary donations that will be used to purchase meals for health care workers from local restaurants which are also struggling at this time.
“The idea for the Feed the Heroes fund came from our community partners,” said Karen Chatterton, CentraCare – Monticello Foundation development officer. “We are so fortunate to live and work in a community that supports each other. I know that donations will bring smiles and encouragement to our committed teams who give their all.”
Visit centracare.com/monticellogives to make a donation to help feed health care heroes.
