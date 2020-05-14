Community Aid Elk River collected 3,100 pounds of food and $1,100 in cash on May 9 during a drive and drop effort in absence of the Stamp Out Hunger effort that has been postponed. “It was a great chance to safely connect with community members and volunteers,” said Heather Kliewer, the executive director of CAER. Above: Julie Borchert, of Nowthen, safely handed off food to Cindy Schneider, the operations manager for CAER.

