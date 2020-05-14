Community Aid Elk River collected 3,100 pounds of food and $1,100 in cash on May 9 during a drive and drop effort in absence of the Stamp Out Hunger effort that has been postponed. “It was a great chance to safely connect with community members and volunteers,” said Heather Kliewer, the executive director of CAER. Above: Julie Borchert, of Nowthen, safely handed off food to Cindy Schneider, the operations manager for CAER.
featured
CAER drive and drop safely passes 3,100 pounds
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Dammann charged with malicious punishment of a child
- Walz announces two-week extension of COVID-19 stay-at-home order
- Little Falls Schools confirmed first case of COVID involving a staff member; child care closed at this time
- Drive-through COVID-19 testing facility opens in St. Louis Park
- Employee at assisted living in Little Falls tests positive for novel coronavirus
- Elk River Area School Board learns of graduation plans
- Resident in their 30s becomes 14th COVID-positive case in Morrison County
- Two new cases of COVID reported in Morrison County
- Farmers markets to open in 2020 with tweaks
- Minneapolis man charged with shooting in Maple Grove
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial kicks off silly season (5)
- Steven A. Anderson (4)
- Good, surprising news for students and families (4)
- Thomas "Tom" W. Lang (4)
- Walz, one size does not fit all (3)
- If you have PPE to donate, contact Morrison County Public Health to coordinate (2)
- So, money does grow on trees (2)
- Gwendolyne "Gwen" Amelia Hansen (2)
- Michael George Rowekamp (2)
- Richard "Dick" D. Elliott (2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.