by Jim Boyle
Editor
Elk River Area School District officials on April 13 returned from spring break, their first collective breather since Gov. Tim Walz announcement the shuttering schools, to the newest wrinkle to District 728 operations: electronic school board meetings.
Superintendent Dan Bittman gave members of his cabinet a chance to provide updates, which gave way to Elk River Area School Board members each taking a turn to say thanks for aspects of school district operations.
School Board Chairman Shane Steinbrecher wrapped up the praise fest with a shout out to the IT department that helped take the district from one that offers 1:1 Chromebooks for most students and some online learning to one providing distance learning to 14,000-plus children at once.
“I know it took countless hours of work,” Steinbrecher said of the process that started with a scramble to make sure every family had at least one computer and accompanying internet access before facing down connectivity issues with Schoology to make the transition look fairly seamless. “And the fact that I sit here tonight on a virtual videoconference is amazing. We have many things to be thankful for, and we as the School Board are very appreciative.”
Bittman kicked off the April 13 School Board meeting noting how the school district has stepped up in unprecedented times to provide leadership and support to students, families and communities.
“I could not be more proud of our cabinet members,” he said. “Their tireless efforts and commitment to innovation have helped us continue to flourish during these uncertain times. We continue to support and think about each of students, especially our seniors — our class of 2020.”
Bittman said while culminating activities may look different, the district remains committed to honoring the senior class in various ways as the end of the school year approaches.
“Like other businesses, school districts are not receiving full funding at this time, which can be a challenge,” Bittman said “Consequently, we’re working creatively to keep students fed and cared for and employees working and the communities supporting.
“This pandemic will have an economic impact and may limit future opportunities, but we are proud of the work that is happening now.”
Bittman said the district continues to partner with cities, counties and community organizations to offer meals, provide child care, complete construction projects and support local businesses.
“We are all better when working together,” he said. “I am grateful to be part of ISD 728.”
Jana Hennen-Burr, assistant superintendent in charge of educational services, said she and her team have been working almost around the clock the last few weeks to develop protocols, strategies and trainings for teachers, so they can effectively meet the needs of all students.
“We believe our first eight days now into our ninth day has gone incredibly well,” she said. “We also know there is some refinement needed.”
She said the results of a survey sent out to parents and the community had been coming in and would be tabulated by the middle of the week.
“We will refine our practices so we can best meet the needs of every learner,” she said.
Hennen-Burr said she has been meeting with educational services directors daily to continue to support the team as well as plan for next year. She has also been meeting with principals once a week, if not twice, to provide support and plan for next year.
“I am incredibly proud of everybody that has been involved in this distance learning endeavor,” she said. “It is uncharted times, and yet I think we have risen in a way that has propelled us into the future for years to come. I am grateful to be a part of all the teams that I work with.”
Tim Caskey, the executive director of human resources, said his department is focused on four big things — two are front and center and two are related to the future.
Priority has been on supporting the food service and child care operations by making sure the district has enough staff by providing schedules for paraprofessionals and assistants.
“As you have heard, we are serving over 7,000 meals a day,” Caskey said. “That takes people to do that.”
Secondly, on April 1 the Family First Coronavirus Response Act went into effect and the district has been navigating what that means for its employees. The act provides an extended leave provision for employees whose day care or child care closed. It also provides an extended sick leave for those who might contract COVID-19 or be called upon to care for someone who has been quarantined.
The district has its annual benefits enrollment period from May 4-17, which will require everyone to actively enroll even if they are not changing their benefits.
They are also hiring people for custodial spots as well as hiring for next school year and summer school, if by chance, they have summer school.
Caskey said they remain hopeful.
Kim Eisenschenk, the executive director of business services, told the board about the work being done to provide 7,000 meals a day and provide Tier I and Tier II child care.
She said she also been working with Vision Transportation, which is helping with transportation to child care and move meals from one site to another.
She said the custodial staff is working hard to maintain clean facilities that have IT, food service and child care running in several schools.
“They are working to provide healthy spaces for those individuals in addition to the deep cleaning that they are doing on a daily basis,” she said.
The IT staff has been working hard to support parents, teachers and students through these first few weeks of distance learning, she said.
The finance staff is making sure they have payroll and accounts payable being processed as well as making sure they have things that staff need now and for next year.
“Our facilities staff is working to fast-track projects,” Eisenschenk said. “Distance learning gives us an opportunity to move some projects up a little faster.”
Board Director Tony Walter also recognized the custodial staff and maintenance department for all they are doing. He said he recognizes how hard their work is and said they are doing a great job.
Vice Chairwoman Holly Thompson gave a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has made distance learning possible.
“I know that has been a huge undertaking,” she said. “Thank you.”
She also recognized all of the personal touches staff are offering their students and listed some examples like teachers sending postcards home to video messages and picture collages showing staff holding up signs. It continues with the #BeTheLightMN movement that will happen Monday evenings in April.
“Sometimes it’s those little things that pull kids forward to the next day,” Thompson said. “It reminds them about the connections they have in the school. I think it means a lot to them.”
Board Director Joel Nelson talked about the effort going on in the schools to feed children. He said the response has been amazing and people are so appreciative — “way beyond what I even imagined.”
He said parents who have been pressed into working from home and helping kids with their school work have indicated how nice it has been to know they can run and get them a meal once in a while.
“People are serving them with a smile, and they’re excited to be there,” Nelson said. “That’s really community. That goes above and beyond being a school. That’s a great service that is probably costing us a lot of money, but I think in the long run it’s very valuable to our community.
“You never know what kind of a home that’s going in and how it’s meeting a need for that kid.”
Board Director Sara Weiss said the whole school system has been remarkable to watch “from top down and all around,” from the early hours to get everything up and running to the countless hours behind the scenes and the work of the teachers.
“The parents are putting in a lot of extra time,” Weiss said. “The patience they’re giving to all of this.”
She gave a shout out to coaches, who are putting out practice plans to help kids stay in shape, and the community leaders who are collaborating with the district.
“We’ll get through it and we’ll come back stronger in the end,” she said.
Director Christi Tullbane echoed everyone’s praises and hit specifically on curriculum adjustments that had to be made
“Everyone has done an amazing job,” she said.
Director Kim Michels applauded all the child care workers for taking care of the children of front line workers — with a whole new set of rules.
“I’m sure they have their hands full keeping students apart,” she said of the social distancing required. “That can be trying at times.”
