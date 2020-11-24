Due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 infections, the Stillwater Area Public Schools’ Board at its meeting Nov. 19 changed the district’s learning model to remote instruction for all students.
Following an hours-long, in-depth discussion on the rising coronavirus numbers and effects on the district, the board voted 6-1 in favor of the change.
The board’s decision to move all learners online came one day after Gov. Tim Walz announced Minnesota will be taking a four-week pause as he closed gyms, outdoor and indoor entertainment options until Dec. 18 and only allows restaurants to serve takeout during the temporary shutdown. The governor’s order — that went into effect on Nov. 20 — also stopped high school sports for the four-week period, but left the decision on learning models up to individual school districts.
School board member Tina Riehle was the sole dissenting vote.
She noted the governor’s order keeps daycares open while the district is closing elementary schools.
“I struggle with shutting down our buildings for a daycare,” Riehle said. “Why can we have them in that setting and not in a classroom? I completely disagree with this.”
At the board’s prior meeting on Nov. 5, the board opted to move secondary students to remote instruction while keeping the elementary students in the learning model they started the school year in.
The district started the school year with all students learning in a hybrid model alternating in-person instruction on different days for students enrolled in the district’s “On the Dial” program. On the Dial means that the school board can change the district’s leaning model as COVID-19 numbers fluctuate.
Not all students are enrolled in the district’s On the Dial programs as families could opt for 100% online learning this year.
At the Nov. 5 board meeting, interim superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt stated Washington County’s case rate was 58.58 positive tests per 10,000 people during the previous 2-week period.
The recommendation from the
Minnesota Department of Education is to have all learners move to distance learning when the number rises above 50.
At the early November board meeting, Lansfeldt said the district would try to keep elementary students in the hybrid model unless the coronavirus spread worsened. During the board’s Thursday, Nov. 19, meeting the rate had skyrocketed to 118.90.
Board Chairwoman Sarah Stivland said the numbers were not favorable for continuing any in-person instruction.
“It’s time to hunker down people,” Stivland said. “This is getting bad.”
All SAPS students will move to distance learning on Nov. 30. The proposal will keep students in that learning model for the entire second quarter with students slated to return Jan. 25.
If trends improve, the district could move students back to hybrid learning sooner, but the interim superintendent believes that’s unlikely.
“With everything we’re hearing, this is going to continue to go up,” Lansfeldt said.
Lansfeldt has now seen staff members contract severe cases of COVID-19 and a custodian working in another district died from the disease.
“So this is starting to hit home,” she said.
Staffing shortages
There has been a significant spike in cases since the Minnesota Educator Academy conference in October, assistant superintendent Jennifer Cherry explained. The district is now experiencing significant staff shortages.
“We’re operating at a place of all hands on deck,” Cherry said.
With the shortages, administration was moved around to cover what they could, and paraprofessionals were reassigned to different buildings.
Because of COVID-19 outbreaks, and subsequent staffing limitations, two of the district’s elementary schools were moved to an emergency remote-learning format before the board’s decision. At Afton Lakeland Elementary School all of the office administrative staff was out sick or quarantining, along with other staffing shortages in the building.
One interesting reassignment was that assistant high school principal Matt Craft taught a kindergarten class at Stonebridge Elementary School.
According to a Facebook post from the district, Craft joked that while the students were smaller, teaching them wasn’t all that different than high schoolers.
At the board’s Nov. 19 meeting, board member Beverly Petrie asked if the administration had considered keeping Kindergarten through second grade in the hybrid model, and only moving grades 3, 4 and 5. The idea is to keep the youngest students, who may have trouble focusing on screens, in the classroom.
“Considered that, but operationally we can’t do that,” Lansfeldt responded. “We’re still short all over the place.”
While several board members voiced concerns that the decision to move learning models was coming too quickly, board member Liz Weisberg disagreed.
Weisberg thinks the district has moved too slowly. She noted COVID-19 case rates were far worse than when the pandemic began.
“We’re looking at numbers that we couldn’t even dream of in March,” she said. “And the world shut down then.”
Weisberg hoped that opening schools in the fall didn’t cause the uncontrolled community spread, but she found it “awfully coincidental that the spread happened after school and sports started, and we got all these numbers.”
Contact Matt DeBow at matt.debow@apgecm.com.
