It was tough to stop Wayzata senior Eddie Beeninga March 25 in the 6AAAA section final.

The host Trojans outlasted Cooper boys basketball 67-59 on the strength of Beeninga’s 28 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor.

He also was 11-for-14 from the free-throw line.

The Hawks trailed 35-24 at halftime but battled back to keep the deficit at single digits in the second half. But in the end, the hot start by Beeninga was tough to overcome.

Junior Davion Evans finished with 15 points, and senior Bo Powell Jr. had 14 points and four rebounds. Junior David Connors had nine points and eight rebounds, and senior David Osayameh had nine points and five rebounds.

Seniors Majay Murphy and Jeffrey Cooper and junior Prince Appiah each had four points.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments