The Coon Rapids Arts Commission’s 2023 winter concert series received a $1,000 donation.
The Coon Rapids City Council Feb. 7 adopted a resolution accepting the money from the Coon Rapids Community Strength Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and enhance the quality of life in Coon Rapids by supporting community celebrations and events.
“The city is grateful to the community strength foundation for its generosity,” Mayor Jerry Koch said.
The annual concert series takes place the second Thursday of each month, January through April, at 7 p.m. in the Coon Rapids Civic Center, 11155 Robinson Drive, Coon Rapids.
The Jan. 12 concert featured the Mia Dorr Trio (blues/jazz), while accordionist Richard Szyplinksi performed the concert Feb. 9.
Future concerts are by the Riverside Rockets, 1950s-style rock ‘n roll, on March 9 and the Backyard Band, rock ‘n roll and country music, on April 13.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under.
The foundation provides financial support to a number of community events in the city, including the Fourth of July celebration, Coon Rapids Snowflake Days, Movies in the Park, Thursday Nights Live at the Dam summer concert series at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, Rocky’s Pumpkin Patch and the holiday tree lighting ceremony.
Its revenues come from donations, which are tax deductible, as well as 95% of the 5% the city collects in gambling revenues from the seven community organizations that are licensed by the state for pull tab operations at 16 Coon Rapids locations and 90% of the annual membership marketing grant the city gets from Twin Cities Gateway, the north metro convention and visitors bureau.
The foundation’s board of directors comprise representatives of Coon Rapids community organizations. The board also appoints at-large members of interested Coon Rapids residents and businesses, according to its website.
