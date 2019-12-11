Aaron Cookie Walk
Buy Now

Trays of cookies appeared to go on forever Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Saron Cookie Walk at Saron Lutheran Church in Big Lake. At right, cookie walk volunteer June Johnson helps cookie walk visitors with their selection of cookies, which were baked by members of the congregation and sold by the pound.

 

Tags

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments