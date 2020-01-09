With more than 19,000 fellow Minnesotans concerned with the increasing size and scope of our federal government, a town hall meeting will provide a conversation about a Convention of the States 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Ridgedale Library, 12601 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka.
This will be an informal meeting to discuss current events, ideas and a potential remedy hosted by Kevin Fuhrman, a volunteer District Captain with the Convention of States project, a nationwide grassroots organization that recently passed a historic milestone with the signing of its one millionth Article V petition.
In 2019, Arkansas, Utah & Mississippi became the 13th, 14th and 15th states to pass the resolution calling for a Convention of States as outlined in Article V of the U.S. Constitution. There are 19 more states needed to trigger a convention.
Local citizens who support are invited along with state legislators: state senator Paul Anderson and state representatives Patty Acomb and Ginny Klevorn.
The COS petition asks state legislators nationwide to vote in favor of the COS resolution that calls for fiscal restraints, limits on the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and term limits for members of Congress and federal judges, including the Supreme Court.
For more information, visit www.conventionofstates.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.