There was a scary moment during the OMGAA 14AAA Storm’s second game of the Gopher State Tournament of Champions July 17 at Maple Grove High School’s Crimson Stadium.
The umpire out near second base left the game due to not feeling well and later passed out, prompting coaches and community members to act fast with heat exhaustion being the concern.
Members rounded up ice packets, buckets of ice, tarps for shade, sports drinks and powders and called 911 within minutes.
And when the ambulance took over 40 minutes to arrive despite the emergency clinic being less than a mile away and in the background of the field parking lot, everyone continued to work hard to make sure the umpire was doing OK.
The umpire did eventually wake up and sit up, and the ambulance took him away in the stretcher with everything seemingly working out well.
The game was delayed about 45 minutes and was able to be completed, but the parents and coaches definitely showed its camaraderie with its quick action to help out someone in need.
