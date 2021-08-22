Community invited to talk COVID-19

Local, regional and state health experts will facilitate discussion on Aug. 26 at CAER
Community members are invited to a free Community Conversation in Elk River to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Facilitated by local, regional, and state health experts, Community Conversations are in-person meetings where community members can raise questions about COVID-19 vaccines from a health professional.
The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Community Aid Elk River, the local food shelf located at 12621 Elk Lake Road in Elk River. It is an outdoor gathering.
“We are excited to work with the Minnesota Department of Health and several other partners to offer more information about the COVID-19 vaccination. Our goal is to help everyone get their questions answered in a safe, no-pressure environment,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said.
The goal of the Community Conversation is to create an opportunity where people can ask questions and feel like they can have their concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine respectfully addressed by a trustworthy source.
In this case, Dr. Americo Fraboni from M Health Fairview will be present to lead the conversation.
No registration is required to attend the event. All adult participants will receive a $10 gift card for attending and be entered in a drawing to win a $100 gift card. There will be treats for children attending with their families.
After the Community Conversation, CAER will have its regular food distribution from 5-6:30 p.m., including a free mini farmers market (weather permitting) and kid-friendly food for school-age youth through the Kids Weekend CAER Package program. No appointment is required for the food distribution.
CAER Food Shelf is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides food, shelter/utility assistance, senior/youth outreach, and car repairs. For more information, visit caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020.
