The Edina Debate team and the community group Edina Parents 4 Progress will each host candidate forums ahead of the Nov. 2 Edina School Board election.

A total of six candidates are currently looking to fill the board’s four open seats.

The Edina Debate team will host its forum at Edina City Hall Oct. 25, 6-8 p.m.

The event will consist of students asking the candidates their written questions. Last year, the Debate team had “hard ball” questions for each of the candidates.

Edina Parents 4 Progress will also host its first-ever forum at Edina City Hall.

This non-partisan forum will take place Oct. 28, 6:30-8 p.m. The forum will give Edina voters an opportunity to ask questions and hear candidates discuss issues of importance to them in this election, according to an Edina Parents 4 Progress press release. Members of the public can also submit questions ahead of time at connect@edinaparents4progress.com.

Members of the public may attend either of the forums in person, live online at edinamn.gov/livemeetings and on facebook.com/edinamn, or after the event at youtube.com/edinatv.

