Elk River Rotary’s first Taste of Elk River since May of 2019 shows off its power to reunite friends, family and fellow citizens
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Weather made its presence felt at 2021 Taste of Elk River, but the early evening rainstorm did nothing slow the stream of guests making their way into the Sherburne County Fairgrounds at 5 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Nor did it dampen the celebratory feel inside the gates, tents and buildings of the community gathering. People had a chance to connect with friends, family, fellow citizens and community members alike over beer, wine and sample cocktails. They enjoyed conversations, music by two bands, a beautiful summer night that emerged after the rainstorm and a chance to try new foods and some of the best items local restaurants and businesses have to offer.
If anything, the rain added to the celebration that attracted more than 1,000 people to the 21 years of age and older event, according to early estimates from event organizers.
Elk River Rotarian Cal Portner’s family demonstrated the power of the Taste of Elk River to bring people together. His daughter Bri, who lives in Pensacola, Florida, was a surprise guest. She coordinated her travel plans with her sister, Sid, who was able to keep the secret for three months, Cal Portner said.
“I hadn’t seen her for 15 months,” Portner said. “So I was obviously very surprised to see her walk up to the hospitality building to get her wristband last Thursday!”
Many others in the community used the event as a chance to reunite. It was likely the most well-attended event since moving over to the fairgrounds.
John Houlton, of First Bank Elk River, one of the event’s signature sponsors, said for the first time in all the years they have participated in the Taste, he had a make a wine run — at a quarter to 7 p.m.
“I think people are starving for normalcy, and who knows, our state may be locked down again in some fashion,” Houlton said. “It’s nice to be part of it, and I think Rotary is doing great with it.”
The event raises money for local nonprofits and this year’s main recipient of funds will be Community Aid Elk River, the local food shelf. CAER has been busy throughout the pandemic and the funds will help make it easier for the organization to serve the community.
Food vendors have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic, having to endure closures and alter their way of doing business as things opened back up. The Taste was a chance to get back in front of patrons and for the community to express their appreciation for making it through so far.
“The community needed this,” Phil Lutgen, the owner of Pour Wine Bar and Bistro said. “I saw the line at 5 o’clock and thought to myself, ‘My God, this is awesome.’”
Lutgen, who was one of the dozens of wine and spirits vendors with Pour Wine Bar and Bistro and Drake O’Neill’s, said he made about three runs. The Irish whiskey was a hit, and the Drake O’Neill’s staff was priming its chances to win one of the best vendor awards with their loud cheers after every chip was dumped in their bucket.
Other businesses collecting chips were Chow, Pompeii Pizzeria, Mama D’s, Papa John’s, Rockwoods, Tipsy Chicken, Irish Pub along with Coborn’s and Cub Foods.
Vendors offering drinks to wash food down and collect chips were: Mexican Moonshine “Cancion” with their tequila mixtures; Isanti Spirits, whiskey blends; Panther Distillery, whiskey blends; Aegir, craft beer; Lupulin, craft beer; Lift Bridge Brewery, craft beer; Founders Brewery, craft beer; Indeed Brewery, craft beer; Jack Pine Brewery, craft beer; Omni Brewing, craft beer; Spilled Grain Brewery, craft beer; Surly Brewery, craft beer; Kona Beer, craft beer; Little Round Still Distillery; Deschutes Brewery, craft beer; as well as non-alcoholic 1919 root beer; Buddy’s craft sodas; Zoa energy drinks; B10 Steel Hydration drinks; California Cider Co.; Press Seltzers; Canteen, Drinkworks, Sparkling Ice; Coborn’s Liquor; and Pour.
CAER had a booth that overlooked the silent auction and was within earshot of live music.
Bri Porter, who was a runner-up in a Floridian talent contest and recently joined a band, was called up to do a few songs with The Loons and their singer Ben Skinner.
Cal and Penny look forward to seeing her first gig in Pensacola, Florida, and no doubt share memories of the 2021 Taste of Elk River and their daughter’s surprise visit.
Dr. Shawn Alderman and his team from the Magnus Veterans Foundation had a booth in one of the tents to promote their next concert and the new holistic medical clinic open to veterans and their families.
“I met a whole bunch of vets and some Marines,” he said.
Ed and Kris Stevens won a wheelbarrow chock-full of liquor.
“All I wanted was the wheelbarrow,” Kris Stevens said.
Patrick Sundberg, the owner of Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter, said this was only his second tasting since the pandemic had stripped them all away.
“This is an awesome turnout,” the craft beermaker said. “We have two new beers and we’re happy to be out and about.”
He started out as home brewer who loved tinkering with the science of making beer. His thinking about beer has evolved in 8 1/2 years of owning his own brewery.
“What drives me now is bringing people together,” Sundberg said. “The thought of having everyone around and having a conversation over beer is what makes it all worthwhile.
“I thought it would be about the beer, but it’s all about the connections you make with and between people.”
Reunions are really nice, too!
