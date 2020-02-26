When a plume of dark smoke rose from the Becker industrial park at about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, so began a four-day period where smoke and the smell of burning metals, plastics, and chemicals wafted through Becker, Big Lake and Monticello, evoking public fears about public safety and air quality.
A four-day fire at Northern Metal Recycling in Becker has now been extinguished- but the commitment to protecting residents on both sides of the Mississippi River will not be forgotten.
As doors and windows were closed tight and tempers flared on social media sites, community leaders in Big Lake and Monticello were working around the clock to ensure the safety and wellbeing of community residents- both young and old.
Firefighters from Big Lake and Monticello logged hundreds of hours fighting a seemingly endless fire. School officials were charged with protecting the safety of Big Lake and Monticello students. City officials were leading a charge to assist the Becker community where needed, while trying to maintain “calm seas” at home in their own communities.
The Big Lake and Clear Lake fire departments, the departments closest to Becker, was called to the scene at 3 a.m., just a half hour after the fire was first reported at 2:30 a.m. by a passerby, said Fire Chief Seth Hansen. Monticello had a crew on the way to the scene by 5:30 a.m., according to Fire Chief Mike Mossey.
“Becker initially called us for a ladder and crew,” Hansen said. When the Big Lake crew got on scene, the fire was going pretty well, Hansen said.
Almost immediately, the fire-fighting effort was in defensive mode.
“We set the ladder up on the northeast side to help keep the fire spreading to the building,” Hansen said.
The original goal was to get out quickly without endangering anyone.
But Hansen, who was also involved in fighting the fire at the Sherco plant a few years back, knew within a couple hours that the Northern Metal Recyclers fire was going to be a big deal.
With the experience as Wright County’s emergency services director in his arsenal, Hansen approached the duty officer on scene and offered to initiate the State’s fire department mutual aid system. Fire departments responded. More than two dozen fire departments eventually provided mutual aid at the Becker site, from as far away as Two Harbors.
Hansen was on scene every day, either in a fire department or emergency services capacity. He was on scene a minimum of six hours a day. Meanwhile, the Big Lake firefighters were busy working the fire in shifts, he said.
After the initial request for a ladder and crew, Big Lake’s involvement with fighting the fire increased.
“In all, we had three tenders, one engine and a ladder trucker in Becker,” Hansen said.
Monticello’s fire department was paged out around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The department responded with an engine and a tender, Mossey said.
“We worked all day Tuesday and into Wednesday. By Wednesday, we had provided just a tender most of the day,” Mossey said.
In just two days time, firefighters with the Monticello Fire Department provided 255 man-hours to the cause.
Smoke, odors, and sub-zero temperatures provided extreme challenges at the fire site.
So did maintaining a viable water supply.
Just a day into fighting the Northern Metal Recycling, Becker was reaching a critical level in terms of its municipal water supply. The search for additional water led dozens of water tenders to Big Lake, Monticello, and even the Sherco plant.
Big Lake City Administrator Clay Wilfahrt said Big Lake and Becker work closely together throughout the year, so being a good neighbor was never a question.
“The tankers came over and filled from our municipal water supply,” Wilfarht said.
The use of Becker water resulted in low water pressure and a visual discoloration of water for patrons using the municipal water system, he said.
In Monticello, water tenders will being filled at the Sixth Street West fire station.
“We set up a tender fill station in the ladder bay and manned it until 3 p.m. (Wednesday) doing nothing but filling tender trucks,” Monticello Fire Chief Mike Mossey said.
Monticello provided 48,000 gallons of water to the cause,” Mossey said.
As Becker’s water supply started to experience challenges, the first place officials turned to was the Sherco plant where, on Tuesday, fire departments started drawing water out of the Sherco plant’s river water supply system.
Another important job during the course of the four-day fire was managing the phone calls from concerned residents coming into the Big Lake and Monticello city offices.
One of the jobs of city leaders was the sharing of accurate information, Wilfahrt said.
Monticello City Administrator Jeff O’Neill said his city took the lead from Becker when it came to releasing information about the Becker fire, whether it was through direct conversations with residents or through its social media channels.
“We were really a supporting player to Becker,” O’Neill said.
Monticello officials didn’t want to introduce conflicting information regarding the fire and/or air quality. It shared information coming straight from Becker Police Chief Brett Baloun and the Sherburne County communications network.
It wasn’t just fire department, emergency management, and city officials monitoring the fire and making important decisions. Some of the most important decisions, from a community standpoint, came from school superintendents in Big Lake and Monticello who, are charged with the safety of children.
Big Lake Superintendent Steve Westerberg and Monticello Superintendent Eric Olson worked in conjunction with Jeremy Schmidt of Becker in a mostly concerted effort.
“The major impact was that elementary school students were kept indoors during recess,” Westerberg said.
“Wednesday evening they hadn’t yet got a handle on (the fire) and a shift in the wind was forecast to move the plume of smoke towards the Big Lake and Monticello schools,” Westerberg said.
The winds eventually shifted, which was beneficial to both Big Lake and Monticello.
“There were safety decisions that had to be made,” said Olson, noting that better decisions can be made when one consults with others.
The Big Lake and Monticello superintendents did just that.
Westerberg and Olson went to the fire site at about 4 a.m. Thursday morning to see the situation first hand- and to help them make a decision to follow Becker’s lead in closing school.
Olson likened making decisions regarding children like decisions made by a jury.
“Like a jury, we look at whether there is any reasonable doubt that they will be safe. If there is any reasonable doubt, we will not let the kids go outside,” Olson said.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, children in both school districts were kept inside for recess.
“They were getting a little antsy,” Westerberg said.
Monticello’s Olson said school district officials knew they were being over-cautious when it came to protecting children from the effects of the fire.
But that’s what you do when dealing with the health and wellbeing of our children.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
