To the editor:
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to control its spread have had a huge impact on the workers, homeowners, renters and business owners in Washington County. Today more than 5,000 more county residents are unemployed than were in March. That is why the Washington County Board allocated nearly $15 million, or roughly half of the assistance the county received from the federal government, for direct assistance to the county residents and businesses.
I am pleased to report that assistance is already getting into the hands of people who have lost their jobs or been affected by reduced hours, and whose businesses are struggling to stay afloat. Renters or homeowners who have fallen behind because of a COVID-related loss of income may apply for assistance to make rent, mortgage, and utility payments. In addition, the first round of business assistance grants are currently being processed and some applicants have already
received grants.
I am pleased to announce the success of the first round of the small-business program, and the expansion of the program. We recently closed the first round of applications, and I am happy to report that we received 375 applications, and will be able to fund all the eligible applicants in this first round.
In the first round, 135 businesses in District 3 applied, including 107 businesses in Stillwater, along with nine businesses each in Lake Elmo and Oak Park Heights and five each in Afton and Bayport. Nearly $5 million in business assistance grant dollars remain and I would encourage all eligible businesses to apply.
We will continue funding businesses during and second application period is open from Sept. 10 to Sept 24. Also, at our board meeting Sept. 1, we expanded the number of potentially eligible businesses to receive assistance. The details of the program can be found on the county’s Community Development Agency website at washingtoncountycda.org.
We look forward to assisting more county business owners who have been affected by the ongoing pandemic.
Gary Kriesel
Washington County Commissioner, District 3
