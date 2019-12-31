Houston County Commissioner Fred Arnold lost his battle with cancer on November 21st surrounded by family and friends.
Music, family, and public service were keynotes of Arnold’s life. According to his obituary, he “was born August 1, 1938 to Fred J. and Margaret (Carr) Arnold in Mason City, Iowa.
“In 1960 Fred graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa with a Bachelors’ degree in music education.
“Fred started his career teaching Band and English at Canton, Minn. and coaching their high school golf team. While at Canton he met a Spring Grove flute player, Barbara Sylling, and they were married September 26, 1964.
“In 1963, Fred started working for the St. Paul Public Schools as band and orchestra instructor. Five years later he moved to the Apple Valley - Rosemount School district teaching Jr. High instrumental music. Wherever he went he made many friends and had great satisfaction in watching students grow musically and as people. While in the Twin Cities, Fred was active in the State Music Educators’ Association. Along with Barbara playing flute, he played trumpet and French horn in several music groups which produced lasting friendships.
“In 1968 he completed a Masters’ degree in music education from University of Minnesota.
Less than a week before taking office as the new county commissioner from district five, Fred Arnold spoke about the promise – and challenges – that the board faced in 2017 and beyond.
“I’ve always been interested in local government,” he recalled. “When I was growing up, my dad was on the town council, my mother was on the school board.
